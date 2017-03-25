News By Tag
Thermodyne Engineering Systems are main producer of Agro Waste Fired Boiler
Agro-waste is agricultural waste from Agricultural or related industries. These wastes are cheap and easily available. Thermodyne Engineering Systems are main producer of Agro Waste Fired Boiler.
We give extensive variety of Agro-Waste Fired Boilers. These are completely programmed in operation and offer a predictable and continuous steam era. These boilers are utilized as a part of the procedure enterprises that require consistent continuous steam. These are accessible with steam era limit of 100 kg/hr onwards. These boilers are furnished with shell sort 3 leave super financial outline behind to a limit of 4tph with inner heater utilizing chose agro squander fills.
Product Range
Capacity – 300 kg/hr to 5000 kg/hr
Pressure – 7 kg/cm² to 21 kg/cm²(g)
Fuels – Bagasse, rice husk, coffee husk, Macadamia nuts, palm shell, Groundnut shell, coconut shell, cotton waste, Briquettes.
Grates – Fixed/Dumping/
Efficiency -Overall efficiency of 74 % (+/-2%)
Special Features
• Manual/automatic fuel feeling can be done as per requirement.
• Multiple doors are available as per capacity of boiler.
• Multiple fuels can be fed in same boiler.
• Two safety valves on separate nozzles are provided.
• Special type steam separator provided for Best quality steam.
• Two fusible plugs are provided as final safety.
• Air pre heater, water pre heater available to enhance output and efficiency
• Safety valve, steam stop valve, water level gauge glass & control switches mounted on the boiler
• Provided with secondary air ducting for complete combustion of fuel.
• Low stack temperature at boiler outlet
• Particulate emission controlled using Multicyclone Dust Collectors
Applications
Our agro waste fired boiler has applications in various types of industries like chemical, pharmaceuticals, food processing, laundry, hotels, hospitals, dairy, edible oil, textile etc. where steam is required for indirect & direct process heating purpose.
