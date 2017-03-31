 
Industry News





5 Facts That Would Make You Choose Internet Learning Over Any Classroom

 
 
essay
essay
 
NEW YORK - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In the wake of internet era, many changes occurred in various sector. The education sector was among the most influenced by the internet era. The greatest revolution in the education sector as a result of introduction of the internet is online learning. Many universities swiftly adapted to this trend and started offering online courses. As of now, 88% of public universities offer online education. This is due to the growing demand for this form of learning.

Why would you choose internet learning over classroom? Many people have been asking this question but with no concrete answer. We will therefore highlight five interesting facts that make people choose internet learning over any classroom.

1. Its cheap

One of the main reasons why people opt for online learning over classroom learning is due to the relatively cheap price of learning online. Cost of education is one of the main reasons why people do not advance their careers. When a person thinks of paying thousands to attend classes, they lose hope and drop out. However, the introduction of online learning is making education accessible to many people due to its relatively lower cost. If you choose to do an online course, you will pay less by up to 20% for a course offered online and on-campus.

2.Offers variety of programs

One fact that you cannot dispute about online education is that it has variety of programs to offer. Classroom based courses have fixed courses while online education allows for variety of courses. For example, you can find a Skype English tutor on Preply website (https://www.preply.com) who can teach you English from any place you are. You may find that you are in a city where there is no school offering such a course. When in such cases online education becomes the only way to get what you want.

3. Offers career advancement

Online learning does not require you to quit your job for you to learn. You can study while still working. In fact, 27% of online learners are employed full-time. This shows you how possible it is to learn while still working as a full-time employee. This means that you can advance your career while still learning. Furthermore, you get the benefit of having hands on experience when learning new skills. The prospects of getting a promotion after successful completion of your course are high.

4. It is flexible

One of the most selling factors about learning online is that you get to enjoy high-level flexibility. This is opposed to what classroom education offers. There are different ways to experience flexibility. For example, learning online allows for students to control the pace in which they learn. Learners have more power over their tutors and thus can decide on when to learn. You can even learn from the comfort of your living room in a very flexible manner. Online learning has courses that are structured in a very convenient way for people. For example, you can learn when other people are on holidays to hasten your course and finish in good time.

5. Its comfortable

The moment you choose to study online, you will forget about all the uncomfortable chairs you find in classrooms. You get the opportunity to choose where you want to learn from. It can be from the comfort of your sofa in your living room or even the bed in your bedroom. No one is actually interested in where you decide to learn. Your instructor will offer lessons from any place you decide to take the lessons. This is kind of comfort is not available in classrooms hence making online learning a better option.

The list could go on and on describing what makes people prefer to go for online instead of opting for classroom lessons. As the admission trend to online courses keep on rising, it is clear that choosing internet learning is better than classroom learning

Page Updated Last on: Mar 31, 2017
