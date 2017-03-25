 
Adoption of Smart Grid Services Driving Industry

The Global Energy Management Systems industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecasted period, says RNCOS in its latest report.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Energy Management System industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising adoption of smart grid services. Faster utility responses to power outages, enhanced cyber-security, improved handling of renewable sources of electricity, and the ability to restore services are the factors driving the technology enabled management. The growing awareness for climate protection, rising energy prices and the idea of saving costs by saving energy resulted in a CAGR of 15% over the forecasted period 2017-2022 in the energy management systems market.

According to our latest research report, "Global Energy Management System Outlook 2022", the smart grid monitors usage of power while integrating renewable energy sources with conventional power generating systems. The increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, has led to the emergence of various companies in the energy management segment, thereby leading to stiff competition and innovative solutions to curb energy consumption. Moreover, embedding the energy management devices with the recent technologies and huge private and public sector investment will lead to a progressive future of the industry.

With the technological advancement, the smart grid adoption amongst the commercial and industrial sector has increased. Moreover, such developments are contributing towards the balanced and efficient power supply and reduced carbon footprints, thus supporting for the sustainable environment campaign.

Further, reduced operating costs for utilities, increased efficiency along with support for new components and applications is driving the energy management solution industry globally. The technology posses a huge potential to drive the energy management systems market owing to investments and regulatory initiatives by the players and government, respectively.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM855.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

