Adoption of Smart Grid Services Driving Industry
The Global Energy Management Systems industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecasted period, says RNCOS in its latest report.
According to our latest research report, "Global Energy Management System Outlook 2022", the smart grid monitors usage of power while integrating renewable energy sources with conventional power generating systems. The increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, has led to the emergence of various companies in the energy management segment, thereby leading to stiff competition and innovative solutions to curb energy consumption. Moreover, embedding the energy management devices with the recent technologies and huge private and public sector investment will lead to a progressive future of the industry.
With the technological advancement, the smart grid adoption amongst the commercial and industrial sector has increased. Moreover, such developments are contributing towards the balanced and efficient power supply and reduced carbon footprints, thus supporting for the sustainable environment campaign.
Further, reduced operating costs for utilities, increased efficiency along with support for new components and applications is driving the energy management solution industry globally. The technology posses a huge potential to drive the energy management systems market owing to investments and regulatory initiatives by the players and government, respectively.
