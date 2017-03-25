 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Legal Analyst and Former Basketball Wives Star Premieres "In The Loop" on Award-Winning Station

Tanya Young Williams To Host Radio Show that Covers Today's Top News Stories with Special Guest Interviews
 
 
Tanya Young Williams
Tanya Young Williams
 
LOS ANGELES - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Tanya Young Williams will premiere "In The Loop", a weekly radio broadcast, that will cover today's top topics in the news on 1300 WIMG and on "TuneIn" App, "Music for the Soul" station. The show will also be televised on WPHY FIOS Channel 28.

In The Loop, will launch on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 7 PM. The hour-long, weekly broadcast will showcase Young Williams' characteristic no nonsense, jargon-free, simplistic breakdown of the week's top news stories. In The Loop will also include weekly guests who will share their perspectives on top topics, as well as, insight to their careers.

"I have been looking for the right opportunity to bring my quirky style of analysis to radio. I am so blessed to have an opportunity to partner with the legendary and award-winning station, WIMG. The free TuneIn app allows In The Loop  to be heard nationally, as well as, internationally".

For over 10 years, Young Williams has offered on-air legal commentary and domestic violence awareness advocacy for network and cable news outlets. She was a legal analyst with KTLA news in Los Angeles, California, and offered insight to many high-profile trials including, extensive coverage of the Conrad Murray - Michael Jackson trial.

Her expertise is often sought on CNN, HLN, Fox, MSNBC, and local New York City news stations. Young Williams was a featured contributor to Huffington Post and has been published in CNN.com, as well as, The Daily Beast.

"There is a huge demographic of engaged people who don't have the time to watch CNN, MSNBC, or Fox. In The Loop will keep them informed and entertained so that they will feel comfortable speaking about top issues to family, friends, or around the water cooler."

Young Williams' radio experience includes a stint as legal analyst for Power97 FM in Philadelphia, appearances on KJLH in Los Angeles and a guest on numerous Sirius XM radio shows. The estranged wife of NBA All-Star, Jayson Williams, Young Williams also starred in VH1's hit series Basketball Wives before calling it quits to fulfill her obligations as a legal analyst.

WIMG, in New Jersey,  is ranked as the #1 AM radio station in its designated market area (DMA), which includes AM radio stations in the New York and Philadelphia markets.  The station has won the coveted Stellar Award in 2014 and 2016.
