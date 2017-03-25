 
Industry News





Just Released - The Soloman Staright Razor by Naked Armor

 
 
1
1
OJAI, Calif. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- If it was good enough for Solomon to build a temple, then it is good enough for you to shave your face—which really is your living temple.

You are likely asking yourself, what is this guy talking about?

Biblical Wood
Let me tell you, this blade's handle is made with algum wood, a wood of Biblical proportions.

According to the Book of First Kings, algum was used, together with cedar and pine, in the construction of Solomon's Temple.

Those crazy early carpenters didn't stop there, they also used the wood to craft the musical instruments for use in the Temple. Isn't a straight razor like a musical instrument for your face?

Likely the wood was brought by the ships of Tarshish, sent from the Red Sea port of Ezion-Giber, from the distant country of Ophir, and was very valuable.

Japanese Steel
Ok, next comes the blade!

We added Japanese knife stainless steel with a hardness of up to 61 HRC. It's so hard that if someone breaks into your house and you need to defend yourself you could grab The Soloman.

Why Japan?

Because they make the best steel in the world. You ever heard of a American Samurai warrior?

The Perfect Balance
Shaving with a starlight razor is all about quality, sharpness, and balance.

We topped (and bottomed) this razor off with 115 grain two-sided gold copper heads to give you the perfect equilibrium between razor and your face.

Really, this blade is incredible.

For more information https://www.nakedarmorazors.com/

Laura, PR Queen
***@nakedarmorazors.com
Email:***@nakedarmorazors.com
Posted By:***@nakedarmorazors.com Email Verified
Straight Razor, Straight Edge Razor, Straight Razor Shaving
Beauty
Ojai - California - United States
Products
