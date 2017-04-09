News By Tag
Introducing Mile Marker 0 Mixers
H&H Products Company, manufacturer of quality beverages, syrups and juices since 1964, announced today the exciting re-launch of their signature line of daiquiri & smoothie mixers.
"This re-launch is all about state of mind. Our goal for anyone who enjoys one of our daiquiris or smoothies is for them to be taken to a place of pure happiness and relaxation. Vacation isn't always on a beach or cruising around the islands. Sometimes vacation is at the end of the day when your kids are asleep or when you're meeting your friends at the local restaurant for a margarita at happy hour. And sometimes vacation is exactly what it is, a vacation. Whatever "vacation" means to you, we want our mixers to take you there." – Brittany Dellinger, Marketing Manager
Mile Marker 0 product line features two new flavors, Hurricane and Wildberry, as well as classic favorites; Strawberry, Mango, Pina Colada, Margarita and Banana. All Mile Marker 0 mixers are made with real fruit purees and juices, and sweetened with cane sugar. Mile Marker 0 mixers can also be used to prepare delicious fruit smoothies. Create your specialty daiquiri or smoothie by blending flavors.
About Mile Marker 0
· Mixers come in seven flavors: Hurricane, Wildberry, Strawberry, Mango, Pina Colada, Margarita and Banana.
· All are made with real fruit purees, juices and cane sugar; the product contains no high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners.
· Product is shelf stable and does not need refrigeration before or after opening, easy to store and are always ready to blend and serve.
· Mix ratio is 3+1 and comes packed in 6, 64 oz bottles.
About H&H Products Company
Located in Orlando, Florida, H&H Products Company was founded in 1964. It is family owned and operated and has grown to be a leader in beverage, juice and syrup manufacturing. H&H Products Company manufacturers its own brands for food service as well of co-packing and private labeling for numerous brands across the United States and abroad. H&H Products Company brands include: Hartley's Brand, Betty Jean's, Mile Marker 0, MOH Beverages, Venetian Classics, Freeze O Saurus and Juiceburst. Learn more about H&H Products online at: http://www.HHProductsCompany.com.
Contact
Brittany Dellinger
Marketing Manager
***@hhproductscompany.com
