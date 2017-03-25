 
News By Tag
* Hero Dog
* Dalmatian
* Fire Safety
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clarksville
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Molly the Fire Safety Dog Nominated For Chance To Become Nation's Top Hero Dog

 
 
Molly the Fire Safety Dog
Molly the Fire Safety Dog
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hero Dog
* Dalmatian
* Fire Safety

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Clarksville - Arkansas - US

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Every dog has its day, and Molly the Fire Safety Dog, one of the nation's bravest dogs, is hoping that day will come for her on September 16 at the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards. Her fourth year to be nominated, Molly is competing for the honor of being named 2017's American Hero Dog, the highest honor a dog can receive.

Dog lovers across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and vote once per day for Molly the Fire Safety Dog in the Emerging Hero category. Over the past six years, Americans have cast millions of votes for nearly a thousand dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog.

Molly's efforts have reached tens of thousands of children across the United States and five continents throughout the world with her fire safety efforts. Now almost five years old, Molly has been helping teach fire safety to children and adults in the hopes of helping save lives, reduce injuries and fire losses.

A spokesdog for the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, Honorary Fire Marshal for the Little Rock Fire Department and fire service dog for Johnson County RFD #1 in Clarksville, Molly has been helping reduce fire related deaths and injuries among children and their families since she was 9 weeks old.

Molly works hard and tirelessly to help educate children and adults through the work of the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, a public charity dedicated to helping reduce fire related deaths and injuries.

In addition to traveling over 20,000+ miles a year making fire safety presentations and appearing at events across the United States, Molly loves Skyping with school children from around the world.

To date, Molly has Skyped her popular fire safety program with children from 43 states in the US and 22 countries across the world. If you were to add up the miles of the schools that Molly has Skyped with, it would total miles from here to the moon and back.

Voting for the Hero Dogs contest began March 28 and Molly's profile and voting link may be viewed at http://herodogawards.org/dog/molly-the-fire-safety-dog/

You can also join Molly on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mollythefiresafetydog to follow her adventures and get daily voting reminders.

Contact
Dayna Hilton, Executive Director
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Hero Dog, Dalmatian, Fire Safety
Industry:Pets
Location:Clarksville - Arkansas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share