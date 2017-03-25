News By Tag
Molly the Fire Safety Dog Nominated For Chance To Become Nation's Top Hero Dog
Dog lovers across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and vote once per day for Molly the Fire Safety Dog in the Emerging Hero category. Over the past six years, Americans have cast millions of votes for nearly a thousand dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog.
Molly's efforts have reached tens of thousands of children across the United States and five continents throughout the world with her fire safety efforts. Now almost five years old, Molly has been helping teach fire safety to children and adults in the hopes of helping save lives, reduce injuries and fire losses.
A spokesdog for the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, Honorary Fire Marshal for the Little Rock Fire Department and fire service dog for Johnson County RFD #1 in Clarksville, Molly has been helping reduce fire related deaths and injuries among children and their families since she was 9 weeks old.
Molly works hard and tirelessly to help educate children and adults through the work of the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, a public charity dedicated to helping reduce fire related deaths and injuries.
In addition to traveling over 20,000+ miles a year making fire safety presentations and appearing at events across the United States, Molly loves Skyping with school children from around the world.
To date, Molly has Skyped her popular fire safety program with children from 43 states in the US and 22 countries across the world. If you were to add up the miles of the schools that Molly has Skyped with, it would total miles from here to the moon and back.
Voting for the Hero Dogs contest began March 28 and Molly's profile and voting link may be viewed at http://herodogawards.org/
You can also join Molly on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Dayna Hilton, Executive Director
***@gmail.com
