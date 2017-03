Entrepreneur Coach Kellie Launches New Talk Show, Dedicated to the Business Minded Individual

Airing Every Monday on Listen Vision Live, Changing Mindsets Worldwide!

-- The Coach Kellie Speaks Talk Show will debut Monday, April 3rd on Listen Vision Live which is headquartered in Washington, DC. The debut episode will feature Hair Salon Owner Sherritta M. Davis and some surprises! The show will air every Monday from 5-6 PM and will feature business owners from various backgrounds and touch on popular topics that arise when running a business, especially from the beginning. In addition, Kellie will speak on The Secrets of Millennial Six and Seven Figure Earners, Tips to Strategic Business Planning and Development, Investing, & Personal Self-Development.The mission of The Coach Kellie Speaks Talk Show is to inspire and motivate the audience to follow their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs, authors, financially literate and more. The talk show host Kellie, is no stranger to being a business owner. She is a native of Washington, DC and is an Entrepreneur, Author, and Dream Coach. She is the owner of Successful Looks Product, Inc. (SPI) and Successful Looks, LLC, a premier leader in the hair care and cosmetic industry. She has been a licensed cosmetologist since 2000, master stylist for 6 years, and certified makeup artist for 9 years. Kellie is also the Vice President of Not My Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on at-risk, inner-city youth. Kellie has also traveled the country as a beauty professional and platform artist. She worked with the renowned Dudley Product Company and Elasta QP, her work has been featured in national magazines such as Hype Hair, Style Q and featured on the cover of Black Hair as the "# 1 Hairstyle of 2007" and is a two-time winner of The Golden Scissor Award, which was featured on the public television channel, PBS.When asked about the launch of her new talk show, Kellie shares "For more information on Kellie, please visit www.coachkelliespeaks.net and for media inquiries or interested in booking a client for the show, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com