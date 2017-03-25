News By Tag
Entrepreneur Coach Kellie Launches New Talk Show, Dedicated to the Business Minded Individual
Airing Every Monday on Listen Vision Live, Changing Mindsets Worldwide!
The mission of The Coach Kellie Speaks Talk Show is to inspire and motivate the audience to follow their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs, authors, financially literate and more. The talk show host Kellie, is no stranger to being a business owner. She is a native of Washington, DC and is an Entrepreneur, Author, and Dream Coach. She is the owner of Successful Looks Product, Inc. (SPI) and Successful Looks, LLC, a premier leader in the hair care and cosmetic industry. She has been a licensed cosmetologist since 2000, master stylist for 6 years, and certified makeup artist for 9 years. Kellie is also the Vice President of Not My Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on at-risk, inner-city youth. Kellie has also traveled the country as a beauty professional and platform artist. She worked with the renowned Dudley Product Company and Elasta QP, her work has been featured in national magazines such as Hype Hair, Style Q and featured on the cover of Black Hair as the "# 1 Hairstyle of 2007" and is a two-time winner of The Golden Scissor Award, which was featured on the public television channel, PBS.
When asked about the launch of her new talk show, Kellie shares "I am so excited for what is waiting for me as I am totally stepping out on faith with this concept. However, I know that it is needed and know that the guests we have will be dropping serious gems to the listeners!"
For more information on Kellie, please visit www.coachkelliespeaks.net and for media inquiries or interested in booking a client for the show, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com.
Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
3016133403
candice@candicenicolepr.com
