When Chic Brides Brunch, the Ultimate Pre-Wedding Gathering in the Nation's Capital

Bringing Together Future Brides, Wedding Parties & Families to Meet with Wedding Vendors + More
 
 
When Chic Brides Brunch
When Chic Brides Brunch
WASHINGTON - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling all brides to be! Welcome to the ultimate pre-wedding brunch where you will enjoy a delicious brunch, sip mimosas from the complimentary mimosa bar and be able to mix & mingle with Wedding Experts and Vendors. This will be the perfect destination if you're planning a dream wedding or perhaps you may want some ideas for when it's your time to walk down the aisle.  A4dable (Pronounced Affordable) Events is proud to present When Chic Brides Brunch, happening Sunday, April 30th from 12-4 PM in Washington, DC.

The brunch will be hosted by WUSA9 Reporter Mikea Turner, who is also recently engaged. The brunch will also include a cake tasting, bridal fashion show, prizes and discounts that can be used towards a bride's special day. In addition, all attendees  will leave with a fabulous gift bag filled with goodies + more.

When asked about the thought of creating a brunch of this magnitude, Michelle, the Creator of When Chic Brides Brunch states "I'm so excited about the upcoming brunch! My company is going to transform the venue where the brunch will be held into a "wedding like" environment! The guests will be over the moon happy with the caliber of vendors that will be on site. I love to plan weddings so this is another creative way to give back to the industry I love working in!"

To purchase tickets to attend When Chic Brides Brunch, please visit http://bit.ly/WCBBTickets. For vendor inquires, please email a4dableevents@gmail.com.

If you're a media outlet or photographer interested in covering When Chic Brides Brunch, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.

Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
3016133403
candice@candicenicolepr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@candicenicolepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Wedding, Washington Dc
Industry:Event
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
