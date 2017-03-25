News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
When Chic Brides Brunch, the Ultimate Pre-Wedding Gathering in the Nation's Capital
Bringing Together Future Brides, Wedding Parties & Families to Meet with Wedding Vendors + More
The brunch will be hosted by WUSA9 Reporter Mikea Turner, who is also recently engaged. The brunch will also include a cake tasting, bridal fashion show, prizes and discounts that can be used towards a bride's special day. In addition, all attendees will leave with a fabulous gift bag filled with goodies + more.
When asked about the thought of creating a brunch of this magnitude, Michelle, the Creator of When Chic Brides Brunch states "I'm so excited about the upcoming brunch! My company is going to transform the venue where the brunch will be held into a "wedding like" environment!
To purchase tickets to attend When Chic Brides Brunch, please visit http://bit.ly/
If you're a media outlet or photographer interested in covering When Chic Brides Brunch, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.
Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
3016133403
candice@candicenicolepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse