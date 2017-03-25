 
News By Tag
* Jazz For Peace
* American Museum Of Peace
* Lincoln Memorial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Jazz for Peace™ to perform landmark event at Washington DC's Lincoln Memorial for AMP!

Program will feature The Rick DellaRatta Trio in performance and lecture.
 
 
www.AMPeace.org
www.AMPeace.org
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jazz For Peace
* American Museum Of Peace
* Lincoln Memorial

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Jazz for Peace™ featuring Rick DellaRatta will perform in concert and lecture at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday April 30, 2017 in celebration of the 15th Anniversary of their historic concert at the United Nations and the unique way jazz brings people together, promoting peace through dialogue and respect to raise awareness for The American Museum of Peace (AMP). The Concert & Lecture will begin at 3pm and include performances by the George Washington University Jazz Orchestra, a twentyone-piece ensemble. For additional information please contact: Jeanne Boardman at 610-636-9456  email: jboardman@AMPeace.org


The American Museum of Peace (AMP) honors the intention for peace that has been central to the vision of America from the beginning, and celebrates the high ideals of America's peacemakers, their commitment to life, to liberty of conscience, to freedom and justice; those peacemakers who lived and worked to fulfill and extend the best that has come before us and the promise of America's founding. The American Museum of Peace (AMP) is an educational non-profit museum in-the-making. Incorporated and based in Washington DC, AMP honors the values, vision and efforts of those who have sought to fulfill and extend universal principles of peace in their own lives and to subsequent generations. AMP is committed to offering exhibits and programs that celebrate those who have lived and worked for peace, encouraging visitors to explore the attitudes and attributes that contribute to peace that each might commit to doing what one can to live in ways that foster peace. http://www.ampeace.org

Jazz for Peace founder Rick DellaRatta is now considered by many to be one of the finest Singer/Pianists performing today and one of only a handful of Jazz Artists who can make a successful musical presentation to a large audience without having to abandon the true art form of Jazz. His recent Africa/ India tour won the Hark Award for outstanding Documentary Project and was included on The Foundation Center's list of top musician philanthropists with Bono, Elton John, Peter Gabriel, and Sting. Rick and his group JAZZ FOR PEACE™ have been quoted in numerous publications ranging from USA's LasVegas.com to Africa's The New Ghanian as "one of the most significant cultural events of our time!"

With over 850 Grants Awarded, Jazz for Peace™ is now the premier name in cultural philanthropy. FOR COMPLETE FUNDING DETAILS WATCH THIS AMAZING VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV8tM36x4AY



<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hV8tM36x4AY" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Contact
Debra R Cerritelli
***@jazzforpeace.org
End
Source:Jazz for Peace, American Museum of Peace
Email:***@jazzforpeace.org Email Verified
Tags:Jazz For Peace, American Museum Of Peace, Lincoln Memorial
Industry:Music
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share