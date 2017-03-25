News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jazz for Peace™ to perform landmark event at Washington DC's Lincoln Memorial for AMP!
Program will feature The Rick DellaRatta Trio in performance and lecture.
The American Museum of Peace (AMP) honors the intention for peace that has been central to the vision of America from the beginning, and celebrates the high ideals of America's peacemakers, their commitment to life, to liberty of conscience, to freedom and justice; those peacemakers who lived and worked to fulfill and extend the best that has come before us and the promise of America's founding. The American Museum of Peace (AMP) is an educational non-profit museum in-the-making. Incorporated and based in Washington DC, AMP honors the values, vision and efforts of those who have sought to fulfill and extend universal principles of peace in their own lives and to subsequent generations. AMP is committed to offering exhibits and programs that celebrate those who have lived and worked for peace, encouraging visitors to explore the attitudes and attributes that contribute to peace that each might commit to doing what one can to live in ways that foster peace. http://www.ampeace.org
Jazz for Peace founder Rick DellaRatta is now considered by many to be one of the finest Singer/Pianists performing today and one of only a handful of Jazz Artists who can make a successful musical presentation to a large audience without having to abandon the true art form of Jazz. His recent Africa/ India tour won the Hark Award for outstanding Documentary Project and was included on The Foundation Center's list of top musician philanthropists with Bono, Elton John, Peter Gabriel, and Sting. Rick and his group JAZZ FOR PEACE™ have been quoted in numerous publications ranging from USA's LasVegas.com to Africa's The New Ghanian as "one of the most significant cultural events of our time!"
With over 850 Grants Awarded, Jazz for Peace™ is now the premier name in cultural philanthropy. FOR COMPLETE FUNDING DETAILS WATCH THIS AMAZING VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/
<iframe width="560" height="315"
Contact
Debra R Cerritelli
***@jazzforpeace.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse