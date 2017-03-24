Video is changing the way the world communicates, one Kwickie at a time!

 
March 2017





MELBOURNE, Australia - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Women's Network brings you this highly interactive and collaborative networking event at Work Club Melbourne on 12th April 2017 from 6pm onwards. Speaker Mahamoud Fahour, Head of Commercial for Kwickie's Global business, will share his inspiring stories and have the guests engage in a thoughtful discussion about the impact of video content in strategic marketing.

The event will begin at 6pm and last till 8:30pm during which guests can indulge in some useful networking over light refreshments, nibbles, cheese & a glass of wine. Entry to the event is charged at $43 per person and special discounts can be availed too. Tickets can be bought from EVentbrite. See below for the link.


At Digital Women's Network, we aim to create a place for learning, sharing and professional networking for all Women in Digital and all professionals in this "Digital era". Our monthly events feature empowering leaders in the digital space, sharing insights and opportunities to uncover the latest tools, products and platforms. Ultimately we are here to help women improve their skills and knowledge and build a community of like minds together. "At all of our events, you can find yourself surrounded by success oriented and driven Digital Women leaders" says the Founder Angela Mellak.

Buy tickets here :  Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/video-changing-the-way-th...)


About Digital Women's Network

Founded in 2016 the group was created for Women (though men are welcome too!) interested in all things digital by women working in the digital space. Digital Women's Network Melbourne, connects members online and offline around the world through events, podcasts, webinars, Facebook Live and now Kwickie TV. Furthermore Digital Women's Network offer bootcamp intensive 1:1 training programs on topics such as Negotiation Skills, Networking and Advocacy development, Presenting Confidently and many more with key successful leaders and influencers such as TEDx talker Sandy McDonald. To be a part of our international network or to join in the conversation at one of our events or meetup, simply sign up to our email on our website www.digitalwomensnetwork.com. Our HQ is located at Work Club Melbourne 2/237 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Contact
Insiya Challawala
***@digitalwomensnetwork.com
