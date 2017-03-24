News By Tag
TechBuyNow.com Online Store Let's Customers Buy New Computer & Electronics and Recycling the Old
New online retailer to offer computer and electronics recycling initiative to it's customers and they get paid for their unwanted devices.
Starting in April 2017, TechBuyNow.com will offer computer and electronics to consumers at a fraction of the cost at most retailers. When a customer makes an online purchase through TechBuyNow.com, they will also be able to take advantage of the online retailer's electronics recycling initiative, that allows for the customer to send in their, approved, unwanted electronics to TechBuyNow.com and receive a rebate, credit or discount on future purchases.
Currently TechBuyNow.com is under construction and the developers are putting the finishing touches on the website, anticipating a start date as soon as Saturday April 8th . The online electronics and computer retailer will host nearly 1 million products, including; Computers, Laptops, Networking Equipment, Gaming, Home Theater, Car Audio, Televisions, Smartphones, Tablets, Toys, Appliances and much more. Through major distribution channels, TechBuyNow.com will offer major brands like Samsung, Apple, Cisco, HP, Dell, Numark, Sharp, Vizio and LG, just to name a few. Also, TechBuyNow.com will not just stop at new, brand name products. The site will be a host for pre-owned, refurbished and open box items as well.
The electronics recycling initiative of TechBuyNow.com, includes a partnership with certified electronics recycler's that hold the eStewards or R2 certification. This insures that any items recycled through the program, will be properly recycled in a downstream on responsible recycling companies located within the US.
So, attention fellow Techs! Now there is a place where we can go to buy all our favorite motherboards, drones, notebook or head phones and save 20%-75% off other's retail prices. Visit http://www.TechBuyNow.com today and bookmark it as your favorite, because there is only more tech-fun to come.
