March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Spring Dance Adelphi from April 19 - 23

The Department of Dance performs works from faculty and guest choreographers
 
 
Spring Dance Adelphi
Spring Dance Adelphi
 
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Adelphi University Department of Dance returns with its biannual showcase of its students' talent. Spring Dance Adelphi will take place from April 19 – 23 in the Olmsted Theatre at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (AUPAC), 1 South Ave, Garden City, New York.

This Spring Dance Adelphi highlights a mixed program of dance including classical ballet as well as modern and contemporary dance. Featured works include pieces from guest choreographers Earl Mosley and Manuel Vignoulle as well as choreography by faculty members Frank Augustyn, Orion Duckstein and Adelheid Strelick.

Earl Mosley is both founder and director of Diversity of Dance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit full of passion and spirit in its commitment to appreciating the differences that truly make each artist unique and respected. Diversity of Dance welcomes diversity not only in art but the life experiences that each dancer brings to the process of creating dance that entertains, educates and heals the human spirit. For more information, please check emiadance.org.

Manuel Vignoulle, a French choreographer based in New York, studied at The Conservatoire National Supérieur de Danse de Paris and went on to work with different French contemporary companies including Claude Brumachon, Corinne Lanselle, and Bernardo Montet. He was a dance artist with both Ballet de Grand Théâtre de Genève (Switzerland) and Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet (New York). Manuel appeared as a guest for La La La Human Steps (Canada), Het Nationale Ballet (Netherland), State Theatre (South Africa), and The Forsythe Company (Germany). He has also been an assistant to modern-jazz choreographer, Redha working on concert dance, television, film, fashion, musical theater and opera performances. Manuel's work has been performed around the world.

AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
