Spring Dance Adelphi from April 19 - 23
The Department of Dance performs works from faculty and guest choreographers
This Spring Dance Adelphi highlights a mixed program of dance including classical ballet as well as modern and contemporary dance. Featured works include pieces from guest choreographers Earl Mosley and Manuel Vignoulle as well as choreography by faculty members Frank Augustyn, Orion Duckstein and Adelheid Strelick.
Earl Mosley is both founder and director of Diversity of Dance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit full of passion and spirit in its commitment to appreciating the differences that truly make each artist unique and respected. Diversity of Dance welcomes diversity not only in art but the life experiences that each dancer brings to the process of creating dance that entertains, educates and heals the human spirit. For more information, please check emiadance.org.
Manuel Vignoulle, a French choreographer based in New York, studied at The Conservatoire National Supérieur de Danse de Paris and went on to work with different French contemporary companies including Claude Brumachon, Corinne Lanselle, and Bernardo Montet. He was a dance artist with both Ballet de Grand Théâtre de Genève (Switzerland)
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
