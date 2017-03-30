 
More Than 75 Veterans Recognized at 50th Commemoration Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony

Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters host special event to honor veterans
 
 
Vietnam Veteran Ron Price and DAR members
Vietnam Veteran Ron Price and DAR members
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Estero Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), honored more than 75 local Vietnam Veterans at a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the Fort Myers Regional Library in recognition of the nation's 50th Vietnam War Commemoration program on March 29. Lawrence Kearny Chapter, NSDAR, and Caloosahatchee Chapter, NSDAR, co-hosted the event.

Veterans attended along with their friends and families as they were recognized one by one with a presentation of certificates of appreciation and 50th Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins. The Vietnam Veterans of America Firebase #594 presented the colors and a POW/MIA Missing Man Ceremony was held.Veterans and active duty from all wars were recognized. Four women Vietnam veterans participated in the event.

Commissioner Frank Mann read a proclamation on behalf of the Lee County Board of Commissioners and Alexis Mansolo read remarks on behalf of Sen. Lizbeth Benaquisto.  Other local dignitaries in attendance were Fort Myers Mayor Randall Henderson; Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass; Commissioner Brian Hamman; Lt. Angelo Vaughn, Lee County Sheriff's Office; Tami Holliday, representing U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson; and Leilani Gonzalez, representing Rep. Ray Rodrigues. Other guests at the ceremony were Tom Doerr, News Director for WINK-TV, and Kim Gaide, BSM, Military Support Coordinator of Lee Health.

Connie Lizak, newly elected NSDAR State Registrar and Estero Island Chapter Honorary Regent, offered this to the veterans, "This may be 50 years overdue for some of you, but we say 'thank you' to you and your families for your service."

Mission BBQ, which generously supports veterans and military, provided food for the ceremony, as did Annie's Restaurant of Cape Coral and members of the Lawrence Kearny and Caloosahatchee NSDAR chapters.

Throughout the month, Estero Island Chapter, Caloosahatchee, and Lawrence Kearney chapters of NSDAR co-hosted a 50th Vietnam War Commemoration Display at the library.

The 50th Vietnam War Commemoration activities are being held in tandem with the national organization based in Washington, DC, and DAR chapters across the country to recognize the sacrifices of Vietnam War veterans and their families. This is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who returned home after the war 50 years ago and are now being honored for their contribution to our nation's history.

For more information contact Carolee Dunivan at (708) 890-7280 or visit http://www.eidar.org/.

ABOUT ESTERO ISLAND CHAPTER, NATIONAL SOCIETY DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION
Estero Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), is a local chapter of the national organization. The growing membership is involved in many projects, including an ongoing literacy project, support for active duty troops, a veterans recognition program, high school JROTC awards, academic scholarships, support of two DAR schools for girls, knit caps for hospitalized infants and lap blankets for wheelchair bound veterans, donations to county library of genealogy resources, and placement of wreaths/flags on veterans graves. Founded over 125 years ago, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political women's service organization with over 175,000 members worldwide with a proven descent from a man or woman who aided the cause of liberty for what would become the United States of America. NSDAR's mission is historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring our service men and women. The organization's motto is: God, home, and country.

