March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Junior League of Columbus Hosts Flowers & Fashion Show

Event highlights central Ohio boutiques and pop-up shops for charitable cause
 
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Brush up on 2017 spring fashion trends that will freshen up your wardrobe by attending the Inaugural Flowers & Fashion Show. Hosted by the Junior League of Columbus, the event will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2017, from 7pm-11pm at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

Emceed by ABC 6 and FOX 28's Alissa Henry, the event will include members of the Junior League of Columbus modeling some of the top spring outfits to wear in the warm weather to come. Local boutiques confirmed to participate are Vernacular, Cheesecake Boutique, Ladybird, Le Flair and The Boutique Truck.

VIP tickets are $110 each and include reserved seating, a swag bag and three premium bar drink tickets. Regular admission tickets are only $75 each and include two premium bar drink tickets. All tickets include appetizers from Cameron Mitchell. Proceeds from the Flowers & Fashion Show support the mission of the Junior League of Columbus and our programs/services. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Junior League office at (614) 464-2717 or visit www.jlcolumbus.org for details.

About Junior League of Columbus

The Junior League of Columbus, Incorporated is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. As a 501(c)(3), the Junior League of Columbus is a leading resource for trained volunteers. Through our programs and the Kelton House Museum and Gardens, we educate the community, preserve the past and build for the future of Columbus. The Junior League of Columbus is a member of the Association of Junior Leagues International, comprised of 293 Junior Leagues in four countries. For more information on the Junior League of Columbus and the Flowers & Fashion Show, please visitwww.jlcolumbus.org.

