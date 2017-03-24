Seyma Arslan appointed as VM Aviation's brand ambassador

VM Aviation, on Thursday, announced Bollywood superstar Seyma Arslan as its brand ambassador. The company says that this association will leverage the versatility and legacy of both VM Aviation and Seyma Arslan.

-- VM Aviation, on Thursday, announced Bollywood superstar Seyma Arslan as its brand ambassador. The company says that this association will leverage the versatility and legacy of both VM Aviation and Seyma Arslan, as she represents the underlying brand promise of VM Aviation: 'Home Feel Flights'.The partnership with Seyma Arslan is timed with VM Aviations's next phase of growth through out the World, as the European aircraft-maker/management is looking to significantly increase its pan-American and Pan Asian presence. And besides launching several new products, the company has plans to launch expand its dealership network and reach 121 sales and service outlets by the end of the next year. The cooperation is initially signed for elevan month with value of USD 600,000.00 with a private charter plane at her service and involves a global communications campaign.About Seyma ArslanShe is one of leading superstar of Bollywood, who has signed two big movies of the KKOFFEE Motion Pictures and succesfully companigned VM Collection.Claudia B Bucur, Director, VM Aviation Operations said, "VM aviation is in its firts year of operation, and still celebrating the success at early stage with the cooperate support from Adda Finance Limited. This gives us immense pleasure to announce Seyma Arslan as VM Aviation's brand ambassador. Being a fourth generation actress who personifies the iconic lineage of the bollywood with her entry, she ideally portrays a rare blend of talent, class, intelligence and popularity that complements VM Aviation's legacy and brand ethos which hinges on three pillars - vibrant, forward looking and connected to people."About VM Aviation:VM Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company and the largest aircraft operating leasing company headquartered in Europe, as measured by the value of owned aircraft.Our business model is underpinned by strong global trends in the aviation industry. Our aircraft are mobile and can be redeployed throughout the world, and have long economic lives. We also benefit from long-term, U.S. Dollar denominated cash flows from a globally diversified airline customer base who lease our aircraft, and from owning assets with values denominated in U.S. Dollars. We believe the scale of our business and our investment grade credit ratings make us an attractive counterparty to both aircraft manufacturers and airline customers, which further reinforces our competitiveness.