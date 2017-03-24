News By Tag
Art Exhibit Opening April 7th By Olga Verbitska and Anna Vykhtyuk
by Artists Olga Verbitska and Anna Vykhtyuk
at the Ukrainian National Museum
You are invited to attend the opening of our spring Art Exhibit by Ukrainian artists,
Olga Verbitska and Anna Vykhtyuk Friday, April 7th at 7:00 pm Admission: Adults, $10.00 children under 12-Free. The exhibit will feature oil paintings from both artists showing urban and nature landscapes. The exhibit will continue through April 30, 2017. The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 West Superior Street in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free.
Olga Verbitska, is an artist and educator. She was born in Western Ukraine, Vera graduated from Kamyanets-Podilsky National University in western Ukraine, with a masters in applied arts and graphics. She also taught at the Chernivtsi National University, where she taught professional composition modeling and designing clothes. Vera's other passion is to work in the art of tapestry weaving. Olga, since arriving in the spring of 2015 in Chicago has been creating tapestry and painting oils with the genre of nature and urban landscapes. She has personally created an oil painting collection that is dear to her heart of her Chicago surroundings.
Anna Vykhtyuk is a young artist born in Western Ukraine. Anna graduated from Lviv Academy of the Arts, with a masters, majoring in ceramics. She has participated in various exhibits across Ukraine exhibiting her ceramics. Before coming to Chicago in late 2015 she worked in in the Lviv Museum of Religious History.
Since coming to Chicago she has been working delingently to make her dream of exhibiting her oil paintings in Chicago come true. Her art consists of Chicago skylines, churches and other urban landscapes. She is eager to exhibit her paintings at the Museum.
Free Parking is available beside the Museum. Visit the Museum's website at www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org. For additional information, please call (312) 421-8020 or e-mail info@UkrainianNationalMuseum.org (http://mail.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/
Travel Instructions:
From I-90/94 go west on Division to Oakley, then south on Oakley to Superior.
From I-290 go north on Western to Chicago, east on Chicago to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior.
From downtown (Michigan & Chicago) #66 Chicago Ave bus West to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior
Contact
Orysia Kourbatov
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
