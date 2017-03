8th Annual Dave Donalson Invitational 2017 Old Man Jam

Stateside Skatepark Old Professional Skaters, Contest, BBQ, and Music Festival featuring nine bands Allen Losi-One Less Zero, Contortion Session, Russ Driver Band, Cops, Konkerüte, Royal Flush, 5104, The Way Down, and Free Beer

--The 8annual DDI Old Man Jam BBQ and Music Festival on Saturday, April 1, 2017 located at Southside Skatepark (510 Iowa St. Houston, Texas 77587)."This event is held every year for the older skateboarders. It has two age divisions, mini masters 30 to 40 and masters 40 and older. The event will run from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm with 9 bands. The skating will run from noon to 5 pm and then the headline bands will take over the show at 6:00 pm.This is a grassroots event put on by old skaters for old skaters. Come out and see many of old professional skateboarders from around the country." ~Dave Donalson11:00 am to 1:00 pm Open1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Mini Open Jam3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Masters Open Jam5:00 pm Eat BBQ5:00 pm Brash Brewing Tap Donated EZ7 Pale Ale (5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Set Up Street Course for Bands1:00 pm Free Beer2:00 pm The Way Down3:00 pm 51044:00 pm Konkerute5:00 pm Royal flush6:00 pm Cops7:00 pm Contortion Session8:00 pm Russ Driver Band9:00 pm Allen Losi- One less Zero"As for sponsors. It's been coming from just your average everyday guys. No big sponsors. Just a bunch of old skaters supporting an event that give them a chance to skate, eat some bad ass BBQ, listen to some rockin bands, and hell catch up with old friends." ~Robin Donalson"We would like to thank the good folks Brash Brewing E7paleale donated and to be tapped Saturday at 5:00 pm." ~Southside SkateparkSaturday, April 1, 201711:00 am to 10:00 pm510 Iowa St. Houston, Texas 77587(713) 946-0414southsideskatepark.com$30 MASTERS or MINI MASTERS/BBQ/SPECTATE$25 BBQ & SPECTATE$20 SPECTATE$10 BBQ ONLY (NO VENUE ENTRY)$25 EVENT TEEHashtags: #ddi2017 #southsideskateprk #E7palealeFacebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/689041134602824