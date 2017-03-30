 
Industry News





8th Annual Dave Donalson Invitational 2017 Old Man Jam

Stateside Skatepark Old Professional Skaters, Contest, BBQ, and Music Festival featuring nine bands Allen Losi-One Less Zero, Contortion Session, Russ Driver Band, Cops, Konkerüte, Royal Flush, 5104, The Way Down, and Free Beer
 
 
8th Annual DDI Old Man Jam 2017
8th Annual DDI Old Man Jam 2017
 
HOUSTON - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- ANNOUNCING The 8th annual DDI Old Man Jam BBQ and Music Festival on Saturday, April 1, 2017 located at Southside Skatepark (510 Iowa St. Houston, Texas 77587).

"This event is held every year for the older skateboarders. It has two age divisions, mini masters 30 to 40 and masters 40 and older. The event will run from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm with 9 bands. The skating will run from noon to 5 pm and then the headline bands will take over the show at 6:00 pm.

This is a grassroots event put on by old skaters for old skaters. Come out and see many of old professional skateboarders from around the country." ~Dave Donalson

DDI Old Man Jam 2017 Schedule

This is flexible to all skate all day depending on how many skaters show for the mini masters.

Skate Contest:

11:00 am to 1:00 pm Open

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Mini Open Jam

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Masters Open Jam

5:00 pm Eat BBQ

5:00 pm Brash Brewing Tap Donated EZ7 Pale Ale (Disclaimer* Must drink responsibily for those 21 and over only.)

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Set Up Street Course for Bands

Music Festival:

1:00 pm Free Beer
2:00 pm The Way Down
3:00 pm 5104
4:00 pm Konkerute
5:00 pm Royal flush
6:00 pm Cops
7:00 pm Contortion Session
8:00 pm Russ Driver Band
9:00 pm Allen Losi- One less Zero

"As for sponsors. It's been coming from just your average everyday guys. No big sponsors. Just a bunch of old skaters supporting an event that give them a chance to skate, eat some bad ass BBQ, listen to some rockin bands, and hell catch up with old friends." ~Robin Donalson

"We would like to thank the good folks Brash Brewing E7paleale donated and to be tapped Saturday at 5:00 pm." ~Southside Skatepark

DDI Old Man Jam 2017
Saturday, April 1, 2017
11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Southside Skatepark
510 Iowa St. Houston, Texas 77587
(713) 946-0414
southsideskatepark.com

Cost of Admission at the Door:

$30 MASTERS or MINI MASTERS/BBQ/SPECTATE
$25 BBQ & SPECTATE
$20 SPECTATE
$10 BBQ ONLY (NO VENUE ENTRY)
$25 EVENT TEE

Hashtags: #ddi2017 #southsideskateprk #E7paleale

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/689041134602824

Media Contact: Jaime Christine Bernard
***@gmail.com
