Bay Boys of Comedy Reunion Part #TWO
Starring Wight Out, Jay Rich, Big Tree, Antwan Johnson, Leon Gibson, Marcus Mack and Ricco Da Great.
"...the Bay Boys will keep you with your face hurting from laughter!"
Get ready for night a filled with waves of laughter and energy that will please your funny bone. "Healing the world threw laughter"; the Bay Boys of Comedy have sky-rocketed to new heights and taking over California and the comedy scene.
Starring Comedians: Wight Out, Jay Rich, Big Tree, Antwan Johnson, Leon Gibson, Marcus Mack and Ricco Da Great.
"The people wanted a reunion so we're back! The last reunion was crazy so I'm already knowing this show is gonna be off the hook!"--Wight Out
Enjoy the atmosphere of the evening, explore the local vendors, food and spirits to the sounds of DJ Igor Beatz on the 1s and 2s. Be sure to RSVP in advance for VIP Table Service.
Check out this clip of the Bay Boys of Comedy in action https://youtu.be/
The show will be held at the Black Repertory Group Theater at 3201 Adeline Street, Berkeley, CA 94703.
Saturday, April 8, 2017. Showtime is at 8 PM. Doors open at 7 PM.
For full event details and to purchase your tickets please visit http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
To order tickets by phone, call 24 hours a day, 1-800-838-3006
To RSVP for Table Service contact Comedian Wight Out at 510-798-8467
All about the Bay Boys of Comedy:
Representing the Bay Area at it's finest, the Bay Boys of Comedy present to you the latest comics. Be on the lookout for these seasoned veterans as they hit you with the fire. The spotlight is on the Bay Boys of Comedy, so stay tuned.
For interviews and booking contact the Bay Boys of Comedy at https://www.facebook.com/
To find out more about the comedians please visit http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
About the BRG:
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
