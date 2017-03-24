 
News By Tag
* Bridge Loan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


The Madison Group Arranges $1,500,000 Bridge Loan for an Office Building Purchase

 
 
Santa Barbara Two-Story Office
Santa Barbara Two-Story Office
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Bridge Loan

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Santa Barbara - California - US

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Madison Group (TMG), a leading source of office financing nationwide, arranged the $1,500,000 bridge loan for the purchase of a two story office in Santa Barbara. The borrower had a short timeline on a 1031 exchange and needed to close in three weeks. The finalized terms of this loan were 4% interest rate on an interest-only loan for six months.

This Class A single-tenant office building is 100% NNN leased. The borrowers needed a quick bridge loan as they have a close date of March 28th to purchase this asset. The buyer used his 1031 funds to purchase the well located office building near Santa Barbara. The low LTV allowed for a flexible lender to come in and commit to a closing date that satisfied the borrower's needs.

"Getting an appraisal done in two weeks and funding in three weeks is not the easiest thing. But the borrower was readily available and the lender made a commitment that they could close quickly and followed through with a great rate.This was a win-win for all" –Said Jeff Meierhofer, TMG's Director of Finance.

The financing was arranged by Jeff Meierhofer at The Madison Group.

The Madison Group (www.madisongroupfunding.com) is a commercial loan broker and consultant specializing in financing for investor properties nationwide. TMG provides flexible and reliable capital for real estate acquisitions, refinances, and re-capitalizations for a variety of property types including:  multifamily, mobile home parks, credit tenant NNN net lease, office, retail, industrial, self-storage and other commercial properties in the United States.  Established in 2001, The Madison Group's intention is to provide highly competitive loan products through its superior capital market expertise and quality sources of capital.  TMG works efficiently and effectively to get the transaction closed and funded.

The Madison Group and Jeff can be reached at 435-785-8350 or by emailing Jeff at Jeff.M@madisongroupfunding.com.

Contact
The Madison Group
***@madisongroupfunding.com
End
Source:
Email:***@madisongroupfunding.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Madison Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share