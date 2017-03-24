News By Tag
Invested Advisors Offers Access to Business Experts to Help Decision Makers Accerate Growth
Broad Spectrum of Business Solutions and Expert Resources to Increase Engagement and Improve Performance
The company's leadership team includes:
· Herman C. Collins, Director, Public Sector
· Mary Garrett, Director, Public and Media Relations and Crisis Management
· Stephen Kougias - Director, Non-Profit Sector
· Andrea Lane, Director of Corporate Engagement
· Kati Morton, Chief Marketing Officer
· Briana Olsen, Director of Operations and Client Services
· Greg Parry, Director, The Journey Experience
· Crystal Sargent, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
The firm was built on the framework of offering a robust team of business executives and experts offering solutions in corporate positioning, topline growth in sales, marketing, and product delivery coupled with workforce engagement and productivity, through its Invested Traveler division. The company supports publicly traded, privately held and, non-profit organizations realize more sustainable operations and accelerated growth.
Invested Advisors is led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Crystal Sargent who notably developed the corporate positioning for Torrey Pines Bank, where she was Marketing Director from 2005 until she started Invested Advisors in 2016. Her efforts at Torrey Pines Bank centered on client-centric branding, programmatic and technological solutions which helped facilitate growth from $200 million to $2.1 billion during her tenure. She previously was the Manager of Communications for Harris Private Bank, part of a $900 billion financial institution.
"Our goal is to provide solutions that further position our clients for accelerated growth in the improving economy, which is reflected in U.S. jobs growth and real GDP. The 4th quarter of 2016 reflected increases in consumer and government spending and business investments,"
The company's Invested Traveler division is also picking up steam, helping clients improve employee productivity and culture to improve financial performance. The company has coined its business practice The Journey Model of Workforce EngagementTM and helps improve results through development of strategic corporate retreats, curated business development experiences and travel-incentive programs.
The team's rich history in developing programmatic solutions such as the Rady Children's Hospital Ball and Making the Cut, a partnership with the Farmers Insurance Open, which the PGA adopted as a national event strategy across all of its U.S. tournament assets will continue to be a hallmark of the company's ability to bring forth enthusiasm for its clients' brand, products and services.
"Each member of the Invested Advisors team has experienced great career successes and by bringing this team together, we are poised to provide the highest level of strategic thinking, business acumen and client service to help our clients gain profitability and market share," stated Kati Morton, Chief Marketing Officer.
About Invested Advisors, Inc.:
Invested Advisors, Inc., is a fast growing privately-held California-based B2B service firm that offers a broad spectrum of business services and solutions and expert resources, that help business owners, executives and employees increase engagement and improve performance, delivered through its Invested Advisory Services™, Invested Traveler™ and BUY IT/BOX IT™ divisions.
Invested Advisory Services offers access to a robust team of top level executives and business experts with proven track records helping publicly traded and privately held businesses accelerate topline growth and improve efficiencies. Invested Traveler™ helps organizations enhance employee engagement and staff development through The Journey Model of Workforce Engagement –including corporate retreats, business development, performance management solutions, and custom curated travel incentive programs. BUY IT/BOX IT is the company's eCommerce platform that delivers travel accessory products in the luxury category and shipping and logistics solutions.
For more information about Invested Advisors Inc., please visit www.investedadvisors.com or call the firm at 800-672-7560.
