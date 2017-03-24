News By Tag
Asian Youth Center Awards Local Youth With Scholarships For College
$6,000 awarded to four low-income, immigrant youth from the West San Gabriel Valley
The scholarships awarded were the May L. To Excellence Award, the Suk Ching Leung Scholarship, and the Cheou Wang Scholarship. Each of the scholarship funds were established in memory of three women who strongly believed that education benefits society as a whole, and worked to decrease the barriers that prevent low-income, immigrant youth from pursuing higher education.
The four scholarship recipients were: Jamie Yang (May L. To Excellence Award), a graduating senior attending San Gabriel High School who plans to pursue an electrical engineering degree at a secondary college starting Fall 2017. Charlie Tran (Suk Ching Leung Scholarship & Cheou Wang Scholarship)
The event was emceed by Bryan Chau, an AYC Board Member. Mayor Chin Ho Liao of San Gabriel welcomed the 50 guests in attendance, and Assemblymember Ed Chau (CA, 49th District) presented the Suk Ching Leung Scholarship to the recipients during the ceremony. Other special guests included Trustee Mike Eng, and Christian Daly and Jimmy Wu from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger's Office. The event was generously sponsored by University of the West and Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuaries.
"We are pleased to help Jamie, Charlie, Phoenix, and Emily to remove some of the financial barriers of attending college, and to help them pursue their dreams." said Michelle Freridge, AYC Executive Director. "We are so excited to be a part of these youth's journeys to learn today, so that they can be tomorrow's leaders."
AYC's scholarship applications are open annually to youth who have participated in or volunteered for AYC's programs, once they are graduating high school seniors or are enrolled in college. For more information about AYC's Scholarships, please contact Nicholette Espinosa, Director of Education Enrichment Programs at nicholette.espinosa @ asianyouthcenter.org or 626-309-0622 x110.
About Asian Youth Center
Founded in 1989, the Asian Youth Center (AYC) exists to empower low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth and families, of all communities, to overcome barriers to success through the provision of culturally and linguistically competent education, employment, and social services. We help youth succeed in school, at work, and in life! For further questions, please contact AYC's office at (626) 309-0425. Written inquiries may be sent to 100 West Clary Ave., San Gabriel, CA 91776 and emails may be directed to admin@asianyouthcenter.org. For additional information, please visit http://www.asianyouthcenter.org. AYC is a 501(c)(3) organization, EIN #33-0383691.
Verena Kwan, AYC Development Manager
***@asianyouthcenter.org
