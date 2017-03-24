News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Garrett Chan Joins Lennar's Team at The San Francisco Shipyard as VP of Sales and Marketing
"We are beyond thrilled to have someone like Chan with such expertise in the area join our fantastic team at The San Francisco Shipyard," said Greg McGuff, Regional President for Lennar Northwest. "His strategic focus along with his developed interpersonal skills are sure to bring success for him in this new endeavor."
Chan holds a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from San Francisco State University. Additionally, he is a member of the National, California and San Francisco chapters of the Association of Realtors, CREEA, AREEA, SPUR and the Building Industry Association (BIA).
Before joining the team at The San Francisco Shipyard, Chan climbed the ranks at Polaris Pacific, where he began as a Sales Representative before being promoted to Project Manager and Vice President of Sales. He considers his areas of expertise to include project branding, sales and marketing budget goals and development along with strategic planning implementation of those goals, sales agent training, team building, sourcing and recruiting sales and support staff, among others.
Through his extensive experience in servicing specifically urban infill new home developments, he's able to bring a focused expertise of local markets to his work.
For more information about The San Francisco Shipyard visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse