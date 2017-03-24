 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Peter Capaldi of 'Doctor Who' To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 6-7

'Twelfth Doctor' On BBC Series To Make Wizard World Debut At Minneapolis Convention Center
 
 
Peter Capaldi
Peter Capaldi
 
MINNEAPOLIS - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Peter Capaldi, who portrays the Twelfth and current iteration of "The Doctor" on the long-running science fiction series "Doctor Who," will make his Wizard World debut when he attends Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 6-7 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Capaldi will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct an interactive fan Q&A during the pop culture extravaganza.

Capaldi has appeared as the title character in the BBC program since being introduced in the 50th Anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor" and the 2013 Christmas episode, "The Time of the Doctor," morphing into the role from Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor) and David Tennant (Tenth), both hugely popular Wizard World guests. The Scottish-born Capaldi, who will complete his "Doctor Who" run at the end of 2017, won an Oscar for Best Short Film, Live Action for Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life (1993). He has more than 100 film and TV credits, including the lead in the 2009 political satire In the Loop, in which he reprised the role of "Malcolm Tucker" from his most well-known work to that point, the BBC sitcom "The Thick of It."

Capaldi joins a celebrity roster at Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis that includes Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek,"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") and "The Monkees" duo of Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz. Additional celebrities will be announced closer to the start of the show.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar and fourth visit to the Twin Cities, Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Minneapolis, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/minneapolis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

End
