Peter Capaldi of 'Doctor Who' To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 6-7
'Twelfth Doctor' On BBC Series To Make Wizard World Debut At Minneapolis Convention Center
Capaldi has appeared as the title character in the BBC program since being introduced in the 50th Anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor" and the 2013 Christmas episode, "The Time of the Doctor," morphing into the role from Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor) and David Tennant (Tenth), both hugely popular Wizard World guests. The Scottish-born Capaldi, who will complete his "Doctor Who" run at the end of 2017, won an Oscar for Best Short Film, Live Action for Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life (1993). He has more than 100 film and TV credits, including the lead in the 2009 political satire In the Loop, in which he reprised the role of "Malcolm Tucker" from his most well-known work to that point, the BBC sitcom "The Thick of It."
Capaldi joins a celebrity roster at Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis that includes Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek,"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") and "The Monkees" duo of Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz. Additional celebrities will be announced closer to the start of the show.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar and fourth visit to the Twin Cities, Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Minneapolis, visit www.wizardworld.com/
