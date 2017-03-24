 
Industry News





Cities of the future; BuroHappold brings real-time masterplanning one step closer

BuroHappold Engineering and Flux launch their free SmartSpaceAnalyser app, an intuitive tool that can extract rich data from a city district on a Google map in just a few clicks.
 
 
spacespaceanalyser-screenshot (c) BuroHappold
MARYLEBONE, England - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine if urban planners, architects and decision makers had access to rich, layered data about the district or city masterplan they were working with? And if complex modelling data analytics was accessible right from the web, from within a familiar Google Maps platform?

What if they also had access to analytical tools that demonstrate how their designs or decisions affect the quality of life, economic value and environmental impact – eg; how vibrant, noisy, windy, congested or active the new site would be? And able to run these analytics in real-time, as you manipulate the design model?

Real-time Masterplanning is on the horizon through a collaboration between global consulting engineers BuroHappold and Flux, launching their beta version of the SmartSpaceAnalyser app on the Flux App Store.

Shrikant Sharma, Smart Space Director at BuroHappold comments; "This is an exciting time for the industry. Realtime analysis and simulation tools will go a long way in transforming how we design and operate the buildings and cities of the future, and this collaboration with flux.io is a major step in that direction."

Visit smart.burohappold.com to find out more about the smart space team and get a link to the free tool.

Shrikant Sharma, BuroHappold Engineering
David Betts, BuroHappold Engineering
***@burohappold.com
