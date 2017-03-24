News By Tag
* Design
* App
* Smart
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cities of the future; BuroHappold brings real-time masterplanning one step closer
BuroHappold Engineering and Flux launch their free SmartSpaceAnalyser app, an intuitive tool that can extract rich data from a city district on a Google map in just a few clicks.
What if they also had access to analytical tools that demonstrate how their designs or decisions affect the quality of life, economic value and environmental impact – eg; how vibrant, noisy, windy, congested or active the new site would be? And able to run these analytics in real-time, as you manipulate the design model?
Real-time Masterplanning is on the horizon through a collaboration between global consulting engineers BuroHappold and Flux, launching their beta version of the SmartSpaceAnalyser app on the Flux App Store.
Shrikant Sharma, Smart Space Director at BuroHappold comments; "This is an exciting time for the industry. Realtime analysis and simulation tools will go a long way in transforming how we design and operate the buildings and cities of the future, and this collaboration with flux.io is a major step in that direction."
Visit smart.burohappold.com to find out more about the smart space team and get a link to the free tool.
Contact
Shrikant Sharma, BuroHappold Engineering
David Betts, BuroHappold Engineering
***@burohappold.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse