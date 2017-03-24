 
Attention: Sun Acquisitions engaged to conduct a buy-side campaign to find chemical/plastics mfg

 
CHICAGO - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged by a high net worth individual to find an acquisition target in Chicago or the surrounding suburbs. The Client has a background in and a passion for chemical engineering and would like to find a company that specializes in a related industry.

The Client is looking to use his expertise to grow and improve the target he acquires. The buy-side campaign will focus on reaching out to companies that compound plastics and raw materials, companies that manufacture resin or chemical products and companies that provide lab engineering services. The target company can have annual revenues up to $10M.

Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in an acquisition search ensures that the search is clearly defined and streamlined for maximum effectiveness, provides the client with multiple qualified targets and the expertise to avoid the many of the potential pitfalls with an acquisition.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
Mergers And Acquisitions, Business Broker, Business For Sale
Business
Chicago - Illinois - United States
