Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Lost Springfield, Massachusetts

Local author Derek Strahan will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Lost Springfield
Lost Springfield
 
HOLYOKE, Mass. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Lost Springfield, Massachusetts

Local author Derek Strahan will be available to sign copies of book

At the end of the nineteenth century, the U.S. Armory opened in Springfield, spurring rapid growth. With that golden age of progress came iconic buildings and landmarks that are now lost to time. Railroads brought workers eager to fill Springfield's factories and enterprises like Smith & Wesson, Merriam Webster and Indian Motorcycles. The Massasoit House Hotel, the Church of the Unity and the Daniel B. Wesson mansion once served as symbols of the city's grandeur. Forest Park grew into an upscale residential neighborhood of Victorian mansions. Join local historian Derek Strahan as he returns Springfield to its former glory, examining the people, events and—most importantly—places that helped shape the City of Firsts.

About the Author:

Derek Strahan, 30, is a lifelong resident of Western Massachusetts. He grew up in Monson, where he first gained an appreciation for local history. After graduating from Westfield State University with degrees in English and Regional Planning, he moved to Springfield, where he lives with his wife Melissa and their son, Isaiah. He currently teaches English at The Master's School in Simsbury, Connecticut. While living in Springfield, the city's many historic buildings of the past and present inspired Strahan to start his blog, Lost New England, which features then and now scenes of Springfield and many other cities and towns across the northeast. This book expands upon the work that Strahan started with his blog, taking an in-depth look at some of Springfield's most historically significant places that no longer exist. Through this book, he seeks to celebrate the city's rich history while at the same time inspiring an appreciation for the historic landmarks that are still standing in Springfield.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

7 Holyoke Street

Holyoke, MA 01040

When:  Saturday, April 8th 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
