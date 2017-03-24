News By Tag
PODS® of Las Vegas, Mix 94.1 Packs a PODS Container with Pet Goodies for Pet-A-Palooza
Local moving and storage company sponsors 18th annual Pet-a-Palooza Event
Guests at this pet-friendly event can bring their furry friends to dance to their favorite live bands and purchase a raffle ticket at the Mix 94.1 radio booth to enter to win all of the items inside the PODS Container. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to local animal rescues and shelters, who will be onsite at the event hosting pet adoptions alongside, pet activities, and food and pet vendors. Featured performances include Julia Brennan, MUNA, Avalon Landing, Silversage, Kaylie Foster, and Louder Than Words.
"We are happy to provide our storing services to Pet-A-Palooza to help raise donations for the local shelters," said Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS of Las Vegas. "We know how important pets are to the people in our Las Vegas communities, and we love to help out any way we can."
For more information on this free community event visit http://mix941fm.cbslocal.com/
Event Information:
What: Pet-A-Palooza
When: Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Sunset Park (located at 2601 E. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120)
About PODS of Las Vegas
PODS of Las Vegas pioneered the portable moving and storage industry in the Las Vegas market with its 85,000 sq. ft. climate controlled storage center and quick delivery time that is preferred by many customers' with increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
