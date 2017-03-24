 
News By Tag
* Pods. Las Vegas
* Pets And Animals
* Pet A Palooza
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


PODS® of Las Vegas, Mix 94.1 Packs a PODS Container with Pet Goodies for Pet-A-Palooza

Local moving and storage company sponsors 18th annual Pet-a-Palooza Event
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pods. Las Vegas
Pets And Animals
Pet A Palooza

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- PODS Las Vegas will be joining Mix 94.1 for the 18th annual Pet-A-Palooza festival April 1st from 10 am to 6 pm at Sunset Park. PODS Las Vegas will be offering one lucky pet owner a chance to win all of the donated pet goodies that will be packed in a brand new, LED lit PODS container.

Guests at this pet-friendly event can bring their furry friends to dance to their favorite live bands and purchase a raffle ticket at the Mix 94.1 radio booth to enter to win all of the items inside the PODS Container. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to local animal rescues and shelters, who will be onsite at the event hosting pet adoptions alongside, pet activities, and food and pet vendors. Featured  performances include Julia Brennan, MUNA, Avalon Landing, Silversage, Kaylie Foster, and Louder Than Words.

"We are happy to provide our storing services to Pet-A-Palooza to help raise donations for the local shelters," said Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS of Las Vegas. "We know how important pets are to the people in our Las Vegas communities, and we love to help out any way we can."

For more information on this free community event visit http://mix941fm.cbslocal.com/join-us-at-pet-a-palooza-2017/

Event Information:

What: Pet-A-Palooza

When: Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Sunset Park (located at 2601 E. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120)

About PODS of Las Vegas

PODS of Las Vegas pioneered the portable moving and storage industry in the Las Vegas market with its 85,000 sq. ft. climate controlled storage center and quick delivery time that is preferred by many customers' with increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.

Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:PODS Las Vegas
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share