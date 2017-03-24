 
Industry News





Engel & Völkers Recognizes 2016 Award Winning Advisors

The premier international real estate brand pays tribute to outstanding Advisor performance at the annual EV Exchange in Miami
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Luxury international real estate brand, Engel & Völkers, proudly recognizes its top achieving Advisors at the annual EV Exchange in Miami this March to acknowledge their outstanding performance.

Once a year, the very best of North America's real estate industry come together at Exchange to network, celebrate and share in being members of the one-of-a-kind, exclusive Engel & Völkers family. Together, attendees experience the power of the brand name and reputation through connecting with like-minded individuals, innovators and game-changers who all encompass a commitment to excellence.

Staci Siegel, Julie Kirschbaum, Chelsea Montgomery-Duban, Dominic Waechter, Renee Pietrangelo, Ryan Ole Hass and Olga Laron are among the distinguished Advisors awarded. Ranking at Onyx and Ruby level, the named Advisors grossed between 60,000 to 250,000 dollars, while industry leader Rosalie Klein received the Diamond award for her unsurpassed company-wide success.

"It is a true honor to recognize our Advisors for their incredible work," says Raphael Barragán, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Santa Monica. "With genuine passion and devotion towards their clientele and the real estate industry, it comes as no surprise that they continue to excel with every passing year."

About Engel & Völkers

Since its establishment in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of real estate advisors in more than 700 residential brokerages and 75 commercial offices spanning 36 countries across 4 continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services, marketing programs and tools, multiple platforms for mobile, social and web, as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data.

http://losangeles.evusa.com/en/

