News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Seattle Red Hot Real Estate Market Expected For 2017 – Winston Rowe & Associates
Increased spending for aerospace and defense combined with explosive growth in the Tech sector is making Seattle one of the top real estate and business markets in the country this year.
The economic fundamentals for the success of the Seattle market appear well established for this year.
Once again, Seattle is among the hottest markets for 2017, Seattle ranks fourth in overall prospects among the markets to watch, behind Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Portland. It ranks first in investor demand as capital is expected to continue streaming here.
Seattle tops the nation in home-price growth for first time in 9 years.
In homebuilding prospects, Seattle ranks 12th (context: San Francisco ranks 27th out of 78 markets). Raleigh-Durham, with a combination of demand and plenty of land for sprawl, ranks first.
The Seattle technology industry is dominated by information technology firms focused on cloud computing and those focused on internet retailing.
Tech hiring in Seattle has been so competitive that the average hourly pay rate for an IT worker is now $10 higher than the national average.
The outlook for tech hiring remains strong as firms continue to locate to the market to take advantage of the proximity to industry leaders. This is evidenced by the increase in venture capital flows to the market over the past 12 months.
Seattle's aerospace industry is expected to boom with new defense spending expected from the pro-worker Trump administration, aerospace jobs will become a major economic driver of prosperity.
Population growth in Seattle is projected to remain at nearly twice the national rate. This pace is impressive given the current size of the Seattle metro area, at around 3 million residents.
The combination of strong job growth and rising incomes is projected to push household formation up in 2017, which will increase demand for both single- and multifamily housing. The multifamily market will need the higher level of demand since the market will add 5 percent to its existing inventory.
Winston Rowe & Associates, a national advisory and due diligence firm that structures business and commercial real estate transactions for both debt and equity, prepared this article.
They can be contacted at 248-246-2243 or visit them on line at http://www.winstonrowe.com/
Contact
Staff Writer
248-246-2243
processing@winstonrowe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse