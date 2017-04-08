News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Historic Movie Houses of Austin
Local authors Susan Rittereiser & Michael Miller will be available to sign copies of book
Motion pictures came to Austin on October 10, 1896, debuting at the Hancock Opera House. Since then, movies have continued to enchant, entertain, and inform the citizens of the capital of Texas. And, the places—the movie houses and theaters—where people saw motion pictures played just as important a role in the moviegoing experience as the movies themselves. As the city's population grew and motion picture technology changed, so too did Austin's movie houses, from the first kinetoscope parlor on Congress Avenue to the city' s first four-plex, the Aquarius 4, in southeast Austin. While most of these places are long gone, some withstood the test of time and are still showing movies or have been repurposed for other uses. Through the rich archival collections of the Austin History Center, Historic Movie Houses of Austin explores the stories of these important historic spaces and of the lives of those who were connected with them.
About the Authors:
Susan B. Rittereiser is the curator of archives and manuscripts at the Austin History Center and is a movie buff and former filmmaker. Michael C. Miller is the manager of the Austin History Center and is the author of Austin's First Cookbook.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5601 Brodie Lane Suite 300
Austin, TX 78745
When: Saturday, April 8th 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
