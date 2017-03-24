 
News By Tag
* Scholarship
* Law School
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Stewart J. Guss, Attorney at Law Announces Winner of Annual Student Scholarship

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Scholarship
* Law School
* Education

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Awards

HOUSTON - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Johnny Schuler, a community college student, has been announced as the winner of the firm's annual college scholarship.  This year's scholarship requested applicants to prepare and submit a short video submission addressing the topic of how to reduce traffic fatalities. Stewart J. Guss will award a $1,000 scholarship to Schuler to help the prospective college student meet the costs associated with obtaining a degree.  Because the decision making process was so difficult between the top two finalists, a second "runner up" scholarship was spontaneously added and awarded to Colton Koprowski in recognition of his excellent entry.

The scholarship contest is open to high school seniors, undergraduates, graduates, and law students who are currently attending or planning to attend an accredited college or university. Finalists are selected based on their qualifications for the scholarship and the quality, originality, and thoughtfulness of their submission.  As the winners of the annual Stewart J. Guss College Student Scholarship, Johnny Schuler and Colton Koprowski are recognized as the most qualified applicants among hundreds of applicants nationwide. Schuler's creative and informative video can be viewed here:  2017 winner of The Annual Stewart J. Guss College Student Scholarship (https://attorneyguss.com/2017-scholarship-video-winner-jo...).

The winner, Johnny Schuler, plans to pursue a degree in engineering. The runner-up, Colton Koprowski, is pursuing a degree in applied mathematics.

About Stewart J. Guss

Stewart J. Guss (https://attorneyguss.com/) is a personal injury attorney in Houston, Texas. Whether it is an auto accident, trucking accident, slip-and-fall, or wrongful death claim, Stewart J. Guss is dedicated to helping individuals maximize their recovery in their personal injury case. To schedule a  free consultation, call the office today at (28) 664-6500 or contact us here: online contact form (https://attorneyguss.com/contact-us/).

Contact
Stewart Guss
***@attorneyguss.com
End
Source:Stewart J. Guss, Attorney At Law
Email:***@attorneyguss.com
Tags:Scholarship, Law School, Education
Industry:Legal
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Attorney Rankings News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share