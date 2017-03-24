News By Tag
Stewart J. Guss, Attorney at Law Announces Winner of Annual Student Scholarship
The scholarship contest is open to high school seniors, undergraduates, graduates, and law students who are currently attending or planning to attend an accredited college or university. Finalists are selected based on their qualifications for the scholarship and the quality, originality, and thoughtfulness of their submission. As the winners of the annual Stewart J. Guss College Student Scholarship, Johnny Schuler and Colton Koprowski are recognized as the most qualified applicants among hundreds of applicants nationwide.
The winner, Johnny Schuler, plans to pursue a degree in engineering. The runner-up, Colton Koprowski, is pursuing a degree in applied mathematics.
Stewart J. Guss (https://attorneyguss.com/
