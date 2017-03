Stewart J. Guss, Attorney at Law Announces Winner of Annual Student Scholarship

Contact

-- Johnny Schuler, a community college student, has been announced as the winner of the firm's annual college scholarship. This year's scholarship requested applicants to prepare and submit a short video submission addressing the topic of how to reduce traffic fatalities. Stewart J. Guss will award a $1,000 scholarship to Schuler to help the prospective college student meet the costs associated with obtaining a degree. Because the decision making process was so difficult between the top two finalists, a second "runner up" scholarship was spontaneously added and awarded to Colton Koprowski in recognition of his excellent entry.The scholarship contest is open to high school seniors, undergraduates, graduates, and law students who are currently attending or planning to attend an accredited college or university. Finalists are selected based on their qualifications for the scholarship and the quality, originality, and thoughtfulness of their submission. As the winners of the annual Stewart J. Guss College Student Scholarship, Johnny Schuler and Colton Koprowski are recognized as the most qualified applicants among hundreds of applicants nationwide. Schuler's creative and informative video can be viewed here: 2017 winner of The Annual Stewart J. Guss College Student Scholarship ( https://attorneyguss.com/ 2017-scholarship- video-winner- jo... ).The winner, Johnny Schuler, plans to pursue a degree in engineering. The runner-up, Colton Koprowski, is pursuing a degree in applied mathematics.Stewart J. Guss ( https://attorneyguss.com/ ) is a personal injury attorney in Houston, Texas. Whether it is an auto accident, trucking accident, slip-and-fall, or wrongful death claim, Stewart J. Guss is dedicated to helping individuals maximize their recovery in their personal injury case. To schedule a free consultation, call the office today at (28) 664-6500 or contact us here: online contact form (https://attorneyguss.com/contact-us/).