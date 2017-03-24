News By Tag
Cedar Lake Cellars to Host May Music Series
St. Louis winery features live music for those 21 years of age and older
Fri., May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Richie Kihlken (pop, funk, and soul)
Sat., May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Half Cocked (60s to current rock and roll)
Sun., May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Garden Party (acoustic rock, rockability, and country twang)
Fri., May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Mickey Scott (acoustic rock)
Sat., May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. – All 4 Nothin Band (rock, pop, and dance)
Sun., May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Richie Kihlken (pop, funk, and soul)
Sun., May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rick Curtright (classic rock)
Sun., May 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Retro Boogie (top 40, dance, and pop)
Fri., May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Real Duo (pop, rhythm and blues)
Sat., May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys (classic rock)
Sat., May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Rod, Charlie and Wailin' (blues and Southern rock)
Sun., May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Crossfire (classic rock)
Fri., May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Graven & LaDuke (blues and classics)
Sat., May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Ralph Butler Band (pop, dance and Motown)
Sat., May 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Serapis (authentic rock)
Sun., May 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Billy Peek (legendary rock and roll singer and guitarist)
Sun., May 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Real Trio (pop, rhythm and blues)
Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 170+ acres of picturesque land that includes a three-acre lake, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit www.cedarlakecellars.com.
