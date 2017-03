Cedar Lake Cellars to Host May Music Series

St. Louis winery features live music for those 21 years of age and older

Cedar Lake Cellars winery and event venue

-- Cedar Lake Cellars, a winery and event center, will host a variety of free musical acts for those 21 years of age and older.Fri., May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Richie Kihlken (pop, funk, and soul)Sat., May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Half Cocked (60s to current rock and roll)Sun., May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Garden Party (acoustic rock, rockability, and country twang)Fri., May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Mickey Scott (acoustic rock)Sat., May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. – All 4 Nothin Band (rock, pop, and dance)Sun., May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Richie Kihlken (pop, funk, and soul)Sun., May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rick Curtright (classic rock)Sun., May 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Retro Boogie (top 40, dance, and pop)Fri., May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Real Duo (pop, rhythm and blues)Sat., May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys (classic rock)Sat., May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Rod, Charlie and Wailin' (blues and Southern rock)Sun., May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Crossfire (classic rock)Fri., May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Graven & LaDuke (blues and classics)Sat., May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Ralph Butler Band (pop, dance and Motown)Sat., May 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Serapis (authentic rock)Sun., May 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Billy Peek (legendary rock and roll singer and guitarist)Sun., May 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Real Trio (pop, rhythm and blues)Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 170+ acres of picturesque land that includes a three-acre lake, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit www.cedarlakecellars.com