 
News By Tag
* St. Louis winery
* Missouri winery
* St. Louis event venue
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Cedar Lake Cellars to Host May Music Series

St. Louis winery features live music for those 21 years of age and older
 
 
Cedar Lake Cellars winery and event venue
Cedar Lake Cellars winery and event venue
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* St. Louis winery
* Missouri winery
* St. Louis event venue

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Cedar Lake Cellars, a winery and event center, will host a variety of free musical acts for those 21 years of age and older.

Fri., May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Richie Kihlken (pop, funk, and soul)

Sat., May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Half Cocked (60s to current rock and roll)

Sun., May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Garden Party (acoustic rock, rockability, and country twang)

Fri., May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Mickey Scott (acoustic rock)

Sat., May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. – All 4 Nothin Band (rock, pop, and dance)

Sun., May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Richie Kihlken (pop, funk, and soul)

Sun., May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rick Curtright (classic rock)

Sun., May 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Retro Boogie (top 40, dance, and pop)

Fri., May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Real Duo (pop, rhythm and blues)

Sat., May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys (classic rock)

Sat., May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Rod, Charlie and Wailin' (blues and Southern rock)

Sun., May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Crossfire (classic rock)

Fri., May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Graven & LaDuke (blues and classics)

Sat., May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Ralph Butler Band (pop, dance and Motown)

Sat., May 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Serapis (authentic rock)

Sun., May 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Billy Peek (legendary rock and roll singer and guitarist)

Sun., May 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. – Real Trio (pop, rhythm and blues)

Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 170+ acres of picturesque land that includes a three-acre lake, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo.  For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit www.cedarlakecellars.com.

Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Source:Cedar Lake Cellars
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share