A Donation To The Travel Town Museum Foundation Helps Preserve Railroading History
U.S. Battery products go towards preserving an1929 M.177 Motorcar that helped revolutionize the railway industry.
The Motorcar was originally constructed by a joint venture between General Motors and the Pullman Car & Manufacturing Company for the Santa Fe railway. According to Bryan Reese, Travel Town Foundation volunteer in charge of the project, these Motorcars were experimental vehicles that proved the use of internal combustion engines in Motorcars were more efficient, and make for a compact all-in-one vehicle. "The M.177 served as motive power, a passenger vehicle, baggage, and mail express all in one car," said Reese. "This is the only one of three left that still has the original Winton gasoline engine. These batteries from U.S. Battery are essential to making the car work, as it has an unusual electrical system consisting of a 64-volt circuit to crank the engine, and a 32-volt circuit to power the lighting and everything else in the car."
"The restoration of the M.122 has been on-going since the mid-1980's" said Nancy Gneier, Executive Director at the Travel Town Museum Foundation. "Donations like this, however, help us with the continuous process of restoring vehicles that showcase the history of transportation in our country, as well as give high-school students a venue to volunteer and earn community service hours. Programs like ours actually help kids to be responsible and learn how to communicate better, which will help them later in life."
The 15-4-1 XC2 batteries fit perfectly in the two original battery compartments of the M.177 Motorcar and once connected, will help bring it back to life. "We fully support the Travel Town Foundation in their efforts to help kids and preserve a piece of railroad history," said Don Wallace, U.S. Battery CMO/Executive VP Sales and Marketing. "If this small donation will help the foundation keep serving the community and helping kids, then we're proud to be a part of it."
For more information on the Travel Town Foundation, visit http://www.traveltown.org
Additional information on U.S. Battery products, visit http://www.usbattery.com.
