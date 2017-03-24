 
News By Tag
* Coverking
* Molded Seat Covers
* Jeep Wrangler Seat Covers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Coverking Jeep Products Go On JC Whitney's Wrench and Ride Tour

Experience Coverking® Jeep Wrangler Products At Multiple Jeep Events During JC Whitney's Wrench And Ride Tour
 
 
CK-JeepMolded_WEB
CK-JeepMolded_WEB
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Coverking
Molded Seat Covers
Jeep Wrangler Seat Covers

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Anaheim - California - US

Subject:
Events

ANAHEIM, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeep Wrangler owners can get an opportunity to experience various Coverking® vehicle protection products during the 2017 JC Whitney Wrench and Ride tour. The tour features a variety of Coverking® and other aftermarket products installed on a customized 2016 Jeep JK Wrangler that will be on display at multiple Jeep and truck events across the country.

The 2017 Wrench and Ride Tour began at the Unlimited Off-Road Expo in Dallas, Texas, where thousands of visitors saw Coverking® Jeep products on display. "We love meeting customers and showing our project Jeep outfitted with the latest parts and accessories to upgrade and enhance their rides," said Rob Mullner, Chief Enthusiast at JC Whitney.

At each event, Jeep and truck owners are encouraged to submit a photo of their ride for a chance to win a complete upgrade package of aftermarket parts, including the Coverking® products seen on the display Jeep. These include a custom vehicle cover, new Molded Seat Covers, custom dash cover and floor mats specifically designed for the vehicle using digital 3D image scanning for a precise fit.

Jeep owners can catch the JC Whitney Wrench and Ride tour display at the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah April 10-17, the JC Whitney Car Show in LaSalle, Illinois May 7th, The Unlimited Off-Road Expo in Louisville, Kentucky June 2-3rd, the All Breeds Jeep Show in York, Pennsylvania July 16-17th, and Ocean City Jeep Week in Ocean City, Maryland August 22-26th.  More information on the JC Whitney Wrench and Ride Tour and photo contest can be found at http://blog.jcwhitney.com/wrenchandride2017

For additional information on Coverking® products used on the Jeep Wrangler, or for any other application visit, http://www.coverking.com.

Contact
Coverking
***@coverking.com
End
Source:Coverking
Email:***@coverking.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DS Media Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share