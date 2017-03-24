News By Tag
Coverking Jeep Products Go On JC Whitney's Wrench and Ride Tour
Experience Coverking® Jeep Wrangler Products At Multiple Jeep Events During JC Whitney's Wrench And Ride Tour
The 2017 Wrench and Ride Tour began at the Unlimited Off-Road Expo in Dallas, Texas, where thousands of visitors saw Coverking® Jeep products on display. "We love meeting customers and showing our project Jeep outfitted with the latest parts and accessories to upgrade and enhance their rides," said Rob Mullner, Chief Enthusiast at JC Whitney.
At each event, Jeep and truck owners are encouraged to submit a photo of their ride for a chance to win a complete upgrade package of aftermarket parts, including the Coverking® products seen on the display Jeep. These include a custom vehicle cover, new Molded Seat Covers, custom dash cover and floor mats specifically designed for the vehicle using digital 3D image scanning for a precise fit.
Jeep owners can catch the JC Whitney Wrench and Ride tour display at the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah April 10-17, the JC Whitney Car Show in LaSalle, Illinois May 7th, The Unlimited Off-Road Expo in Louisville, Kentucky June 2-3rd, the All Breeds Jeep Show in York, Pennsylvania July 16-17th, and Ocean City Jeep Week in Ocean City, Maryland August 22-26th. More information on the JC Whitney Wrench and Ride Tour and photo contest can be found at http://blog.jcwhitney.com/
For additional information on Coverking® products used on the Jeep Wrangler, or for any other application visit, http://www.coverking.com.
