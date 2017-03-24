News By Tag
Brecknock Hall seeking applicants for 7th Annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback
Known as the Annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback, the contest began in 2011 as an opportunity to thank Long Island's military personnel and recognize them for their service to our country. Sponsored by Peconic Landing, the giveaway is made possible through sponsorship and contributions from local businesses and organizations who donate the time, talents and services needed to help make the dream day a reality.
The contest is open to current and veteran service members. At least one partner must have served or be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The application deadline is Friday, April 21, 2017. Couples who have entered in the past are encouraged to re-enter for a chance to win their dream day.
The winning couple will be chosen by a panel of Peconic Landing's veteran members who judge the contest based on the number of years served, special military honors, contributions to the community and each couple's personal love story. Couples must be available for an interview in person, or via Skype.
Last year's winning couple, United States Coast Guard Boatswain Mate First Class Patrick Rogers of Manorville and his wife Jessica, said their special day is something they'll never forget.
"We are so grateful to have been able to be married and celebrate our wedding at such a beautiful venue with our closest family and friends," said Jessica Rogers. "We will never forget the wonderful feelings of joy and happiness that we felt throughout the entire day!"
Patrick added, "Each and every vendor donation, whether it was someone's time or a big or small contribution, meant the world to us, and we are so grateful for the generosity that helped make our wedding day more than we ever could've imagined."
The wedding will take place on Sunday, November 12, 2017, in celebration of Veteran's Day, and will accommodate up to 80 guests. Applicants can visit http://www.brecknockhall.com/
"This giveaway has become a highlight event for our community and the veteran members involved. We are proud to host this celebration in support of the men and women serving our country," said Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing. "We want to thank all of our business partners who help make this day possible."
An estimated $60,000 worth of services and in-kind donations are contributed each year. Those wishing to contribute can contact Valerie Tirelli, Brecknock Hall Sales & Events Coordinator at info@brecknockhall.com.
Times/Review Media Group and North & South Fork Weddings have signed on as media sponsors of the event, with additional sponsorships still available. Applicants and interested vendors can visit www.brecknockhall.com for additional information.
(Photo Credit: Dear Stacey Wedding Photography)
