Country(s)
Industry News
Becerra Law, P.A. Joins Nextlaw Global Referral Network
Will connect clients to top tier legal talent around the world
Robert J. Becerra, Principal of Becerra Law, P.A., said, "By joining Nextlaw Global Referral Network, we can now provide our clients with the best of all worlds by continuing to serve them where we currently have our office, while also being able to direct them to top tier lawyers in other jurisdictions where they need legal counsel and business advice. We can build on our trusted relationships with our clients by putting the full resources of the global, legal powerhouse at their disposal."
Jeff Modisett, Nextlaw Global Referral Network CEO said, "We're proud to have Becerra Law, P.A. as part of our network. We're only as good as the quality of our member firms and Becerra Law, P.A. makes us stronger and better able to meet the needs of our other members' clients in International Trade Litigation, both civil and criminal."
Nextlaw Global Referral Network was created by Dentons, the largest law firm in the world. The network, which is free to join, employs a detailed screening system to guarantee the quality of its member firms and has developed proprietary technology to allow members to identify lawyers at other member firms with the appropriate experience where clients need legal counsel.
Becerra Law, P.A. is a small law firm that focuses on international trade litigation. It prides itself on representing clients efficiently and with close attention to both detail and responsiveness to its clients. Its Principal, Robert J. Becerra, is a Florida Bar Board Certified Expert in International Law, is "AV" Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, and is listed in both "The Best Lawyers in America" and "SuperLawyers"
About Nextlaw Global Referral Network
Nextlaw Global Referral Network is the client focused legal referral network created by Dentons, the world's largest law firm. Nextlaw Global Referral Network is the largest legal network in the world. It's free to join, open to all high-quality law firms regardless of size and does not grant geographic exclusivity to its members. This enables the network to connect clients of member firms to the best lawyers with the appropriate experience in the locations where clients need legal counsel. The network utilizes a proprietary technology platform to help member firms research, contact and rate the performance of network members in order to guarantee that clients receive the highest quality legal advice and business solutions. www.nextlawnetwork.com
About Dentons
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com.
Contact
Robert J. Becerra
305-375-0112
rbecerra@rjbecerralaw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse