BirthdayPak Ranked A Top New Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine

BirthdayPak was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Top New Franchises list.

-- This list recognizes the top 100 companies that have been franchising for five years or less, based on data submitted for's Franchise 500ranking. BirthdayPak, which began franchising in 2014, was ranked #27."We are privileged to be ranked in this respectable list of top new franchises,"says Paul Berman, CEO of BirthdayPak. "We have grown steadily since becoming a franchisor in 2014 and we anticipate continued growth as we send more birthday wishes nationwide. We thankmagazine for this honorable recognition.""There was an impressive number of new franchise concepts vying for a ranking this year," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of. "These companies are already getting attention in the franchise world for their innovative products and services, marketing methods, and technologies."2017 Top New Franchises ranking was determined using the company's Franchise 500 formula, which is a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. BirthdayPak's position on the ranking shows that it is already off to a strong start on its franchising journey.To view BirthdayPakin the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be seen in the April issue ofavailable now on newsstands.BirthdayPak is an award-winning marketing platform that brings local upscale businesses together with their best customers and is a brand that is growing nationally by franchising. Through a powerful convergence of personalized direct mail and cutting-edge digital marketing techniques, BirthdayPak effectively creates first time engagements for upscale businesses with an exclusive group of affluent consumers who live locally, while carefully protecting the businesses' brand and image. http://www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com