BirthdayPak Ranked A Top New Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine
BirthdayPak was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Top New Franchises list.
"We are privileged to be ranked in this respectable list of top new franchises,"
"There was an impressive number of new franchise concepts vying for a ranking this year," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "These companies are already getting attention in the franchise world for their innovative products and services, marketing methods, and technologies."
Entrepreneur's 2017 Top New Franchises ranking was determined using the company's Franchise 500 formula, which is a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. BirthdayPak's position on the ranking shows that it is already off to a strong start on its franchising journey.
To view BirthdayPakin the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/
BirthdayPak is an award-winning marketing platform that brings local upscale businesses together with their best customers and is a brand that is growing nationally by franchising. Through a powerful convergence of personalized direct mail and cutting-edge digital marketing techniques, BirthdayPak effectively creates first time engagements for upscale businesses with an exclusive group of affluent consumers who live locally, while carefully protecting the businesses' brand and image. http://www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com
