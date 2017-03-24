News By Tag
Smithers Rapra to Open New Extractables and Leachables Lab; Names Paul Cummings General Manager
The new lab will add testing capacity to Smithers Rapra's global extractables and leachables services, supporting industry growth in the medical device, pharmaceutical and food packaging industries. It will also support Smithers Rapra's current Akron based analytical laboratory serving rubber and polymer product manufacturers. The new facility will be located at the Akron Global Business Accelerator, one of the top performing technology business incubators in the U.S.
"Introducing new testing capabilities in the U.S. will allow us to bring our highly respected services closer to our North American clients," said Nat Leonard, President, Smithers Rapra. "Paul has an astounding amount of experience. He's the ideal choice to lead us forward in this operation, as we continue to build our global footprint and improve our offerings in extractables and leachables testing."
Cummings brings over 35 years of experience in chemistry and leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently working as a research fellow and manager of trace organic analysis for Intertek Pharmaceutical Services. He has also worked at West Pharmaceutical, Drugscan, GlaxoSmithKline and Merck, and he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Old Dominion University and a Master of Science degree in Analytical Organic Chemistry from Villanova University.
The new lab will make Smithers one of the few contract research organizations providing extractables and leachables and food contact assessments in both North America and Europe. The facility is another investment in Smithers' long term strategy to better serve the medical device, pharmaceutical and food industries as clients continue to seek specific expertise to assist in their new product development. Already in 2017, Smithers opened a dedicated medical device testing Lab (http://www.smitherspira.com/
About Smithers Rapra:
Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the rubber and plastics industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers adds value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products. Please visit www.smithersrapra.com.
About The Smithers Group:
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visit www.smithers.com.
You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:
425 West Market Street
Akron, Ohio 44303
Telephone: 330-762-7441
www.smithersrapra.com
