Tailored Professional Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Solutions in San Antonio Offered by EPIOM
EPIOM has announced its offer of professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions which can be tailored to suit the specific needs of the surgeon and patient. More information regarding neuromonitoring solutions can be found at EpiomNeuro.com.
The professional San Antonio intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions provided by EPIOM can be completely tailored to suit the surgeon's or patient's specific needs. Additionally, EPIOM is able to provide full IONM support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
About EPIOM:
EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification.
