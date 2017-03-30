News By Tag
Manitoba Teacher Wins New Car From Texi App's National Anti-Texting And Driving Campaign
The Dilawri Foundation is proud to announce Melissa Gerbrandt as grand prize winner of the texi app safe driving contest. App users were awarded points throughout the year towards prizes and gift cards, including a draw for grand prize of a Honda Fit
The Dilawri Foundation—a non-profit organization committed to supporting communities across Canada—created the texi app to help curb texting while driving. Users who activate texi before they start driving earn one point for every minute they travel without using their smartphone. They are entered into a monthly draw to win great prizes including gift cards, smartphones, travel vouchers, gas cards and more, generously gifted from the likes of TELUS, Kernels Popcorn and others. The more points they earn, the bigger the prizes up for grabs.
The Dilawri Foundation is proud to present the winner of their Grand Prize—a brand-new 2017 Honda Fit! Melissa Gerbrandt, a teacher and part-time CIC Reservist in the Royal Canadian Air Force from Manitoba was honoured with her new set of wheels at a press conference held on Thursday, March 30th at Markham Honda.
Melissa has been using the app since July 2016 in the hopes of not only becoming a safer driver herself, but to also set a good example for her family and friends. "I am always looking for ways to support my community" said Melissa, "…and texi is a great initiative to help keep people safe on the roads."
"Due to our connection with the automotive industry, we felt it was our responsibility to help create safer roads for Canadians," said Kap Dilawri, Co-Founder of The Dilawri Foundation, "Our goal is to empower Canadians by rewarding them for practicing safer driving habits".
texiis available for download through Google Play and the App Store
For more information on texi and The Dilawri Foundation please visit: texiapp.ca and www.dilawrifoundation.ca
Electronic Press Kit including video, high-res images, logos, and one-pagers available on the texi media kit (https://www.dropbox.com/
To learn more about the texi app or to interview Melissa Gerbrandt or the Dilawri Foundation, please contact:
Rania Walker, Media Relations
Rania@FrontDoorPR.com
416.258.8953
About The Dilawri Foundation
texi is the latest initiative from The Dilawri Foundation, a non-profit organization created to positively impact Canadian lives by supporting health care, research and social services. In 2002, Founders Tony, Kap and Ajay Dilawri established The Dilawri Foundation to oversee the family's philanthropic activities. For more information, please visit www.dilawrifoundation.ca.
About Dilawri Group of Companies
Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 61 franchised dealerships representing 30 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,500 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. For more information, please visit www.dilawri.ca.
