March 2017
Vintage Lashes Brings on Permanent Makeup Services & Advanced Micropigmentation Specialist

Vintage Lashes, a leading Florida eyelash salon, now has a permanent makeup/micropigmentation specialist on staff.
 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Busy women still want to look their best, which is why many of them desire permanent eyebrows, eyeliner, lip liner, or other makeup. Known as micropigmentation, permanent makeup involves gently tattooing color onto strategic areas of the face so that cosmetics never have to be reapplied. Those in and around the Naples, Florida area can now enjoy permanent makeup services from the new micropigmentation specialist at Vintage Lashes.

Micropigmentation is a fine art that requires a skillful eye and well-trained hand. As such, all the permanent makeup services performed at Vintage Lash are customized to meet the individual needs of each client. Their technician strives to bring out the inner beauty in each person, while at the same time giving people the confidence that comes with knowing they look great even when they do not have the time to apply makeup.

Many women have become dissatisfied with the results of a previous eyebrow or regular tattoo. These ladies should visit Vintage Lashes for a tattoo revision if they would like to change the shape or definition of their eyebrows, or lighten, eliminate, or cover a regular tattoo with a new type of micropigmentation. The studio's advanced technology makes it possible to eliminate or redefine problem tattoos faster and more comfortably than ever before.

Vintage Lashes prides itself on providing top-quality cosmetic services to all their clients, and the addition of a micropigmentation specialist to their staff is only one of the ways they do so. Interested parties may schedule an appointment by calling 239-263-1050. Please visit: http://www.vintagelashes.com/ for more information.

***@vintagelashes.com
Eyelash Extensions Naples, Micro Pigmentation Naples, Eyebrow Tattoo Naples
Beauty
Naples - Florida - United States
