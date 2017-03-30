News By Tag
Getting a Manuscript Ready for Publication will be the Focus of Writers Seminar
Meet the experts who can give you all the advice you'll need to get published.
"Over the last year we have met and mentored numerous writers who are now ready to put the finishing touches on their work," says WRC Founder Janie P. Bess. "We're very excited about the prospect of having those manuscripts included in our first publication."
Class attendees should bring their own writing supplies and/or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.
The Developing Authors Series is a certificated program that includes instruction on all aspects of writing; how to get published; and how to promote and sell a book. Each session includes lecture, writing exercise and homework.
For more information on the Developing Authors Series, other WRC activities, and how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com .
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
