March 2017





March 2017
Getting a Manuscript Ready for Publication will be the Focus of Writers Seminar

Meet the experts who can give you all the advice you'll need to get published.
 
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The next meeting of the Writers Resource Center (WRC) will feature in-depth discussion and writing exercises designed to help writers get their manuscripts ready for publication.  The seminar is a continuation of the group's Developing Authors Series, and many of those participating in the program are expected to have their work included in WRC's first anthology later this year. Writers who would like their work considered for the book are encouraged to attend this class. The meeting will be held on Saturday, April 8th from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 113.  Seating is limited;please RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com .  Admission is free for members; non-members pay a small fee.  Membership applications will be available at the meeting and complementary refreshments will be served.

"Over the last year we have met and mentored numerous writers who are now ready to put the finishing touches on their work," says WRC Founder Janie P. Bess.  "We're very excited about the prospect of having those manuscripts included in our first publication."

Class attendees should bring their own writing supplies and/or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.

The Developing Authors Series is a certificated program that includes instruction on all aspects of writing; how to get published; and how to promote and sell a book.  Each session includes lecture, writing exercise and homework.

For more information on the Developing Authors Series, other WRC activities, and how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com .

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2017
