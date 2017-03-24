PODS® Houston Inspires Interactive Youth Art Installations at Woodlands Waterways Art Festival

End

-- Arts are vital to schoolchildren, a recent Texas report confirmed. The 2017 State of the Arts Report found that arts education increases passing rates, test scores and attendance; and that nearly 100% percent of Texas parents want their children to have better access to the arts in schools.This April, PODSHouston is again partnering with The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, one of the top fine art festivals in the nation, by donating PODS containers that will be transformed into works of art by local schoolchildren. The Woodlands Arts Council is an organization that works with schools to keep the arts thriving and accessible in new and creative ways, such as using PODS containers as life-size canvases for students to showcase their talentsThis year, PODS is expanding to donate two separate PODS containers to two schools -- Gerald Irons Sr. Junior High and The John Cooper School -- where art students are working to create a unique art project that will be displayed at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival (WWAF), presented by The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC), from April 7- 9, 2017. Visit www.woodlandsartscouncil.org for more information."We are proud to be a part of the WWAF for the fifth year in a row," said Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS Houston. "These students are always so creative in how they express themselves in their art. Each year they blow us away with what they come up with, it's incredible."Gerald Irons Sr. Junior High is painting their PODS container to look like a giant coloring book. The "Living Outside the Lines" themed container will be a black and white motif with unexpected doodles throughout. A "living" color book that people will be able to step into, patrons will help color in some of the space during the festival!Meanwhile, The John Cooper School is focused on a three-sided composition in the PODS container using stencils and spray paint with their theme of "Compositionally Embellished.""We are so excited to be able to expand the PODS Containers murals this year thanks to the generosity of PODS Houston," said Missy Check, Community and Education Outreach Director for the festival. "The students have so much talent, and it is always amazing to see what kinds of concepts they come up with each year."The WWAF is an experiential weekend, celebrating creativity of artists from around the world, while raising funds for The Woodlands Art Council outreach and education programs. Guests can visit one of the 225 artists, live music across three stages, culinary demonstrations with craft beer, wine and food tastings, art workshops, and performances along the picturesque Waterway.TWAC provides regional cultural and educational enrichment opportunities that encourage, support and promote the performing and visual arts in our community. From the award winning WWAF to the year-round community and educational outreach programs of Because Art Matters, TWAC has one primary goal - making our community better, Because Art Matters! For more information visit, www.woodlandsartscouncil.orgPODS Houston is one of the largest independently-owned franchises of PODS Enterprises, LLC in the country and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Houston area. PODS Houston is locally owned and operated and began serving Houston-area residents in 2003.Each year, PODS Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA, Operation Stocking Stuffer and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS of Houston partners with annually.PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.