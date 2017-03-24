 
Aroma Bravo Organic Honduras Whole Bean Coffee Boosting Sales on Amazon

Sales of Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee are increasing as more consumers prefer the brand for its organic coffee that supports needy causes worldwide.
 
 
Honduras Coffee Whole Bean – 100% Organic Arabica
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo, an organic coffee and tea company from Nevada, has recently noticed a growing demand for its Honduras whole bean coffee on Amazon.com. A spokesperson confirmed the news earlier today and attributed the increase in sales to the brand's popularity among organic coffee lovers on Amazon.

"Nowadays, more and more people prefer organic coffee for health reasons. Because we only sell 100% certified organic whole bean coffee from Honduras, organic consumers naturally gravitate toward our products. This is the main reason why our coffee sales are increasing on Amazon," the spokesperson said.

The company sources Arabica coffee beans grown at an altitude in Marcala, Honduras. They are cultivated by organic farmers who are paid generously through a profit-sharing system. The whole beans are then shipped to the USA to be roasted in small batches by Aroma Bravo's expert roasters.

The current product lineup includes three roast levels: Light Roast, Medium Dark Roast and French Roast. Each type was created to meet different preferences, making it easier for coffee aficionados to find their favorite roast type.

Aroma Bravo's focus on sustainability is another factor that adds to its continuing success on Amazon.

"True coffee lovers know that organic coffee beans are healthier and tastier than non-organic ones, but more than the taste, choosing organic actually means contributing to a much bigger cause. Every time someone buys our products, they are not only getting premium Honduras whole bean coffee but also supporting worthy causes worldwide. It makes us happy to see the high demand for our coffees because it means more people are going organic and making the world a better place, even if it's just one bag at a time." The spokesperson added.

The recent boost in sales has made Aroma Bravo even more determined to deliver organic Honduras whole bean coffee to consumers. The company is proud to be part of the organic coffee industry and hopeful for its future. More information about Aroma Bravo is available at https://www.amazon.com/review/R39EF6L6FY46DU/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic Honduras whole bean coffee. Highly regarded for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee aficionados.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
