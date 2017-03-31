News By Tag
America Green Solar Set to Launch New Market in Arizona
Next Friday, April 7th America Green Solar will be launching with an established direct sales company in Phoenix, AZ, to further its mission in painting America green. AGS' new partnership currently specializes in handling the direct sales and marketing for Fortune 500 companies, and is excited to contribute to America Green's clean energy movement. Moreover, this partnership will create more jobs within the solar industry.
As solar-related jobs increased by 25% in 2016, America Green will continue to provide jobs across the United States.
As an effort to operate in all 50 states, America Green Solar is always searching to connect with partners that share the same enthusiasm for solar and have a similar passion for our Planet.
Join AGS in making America green again.
https://www.americagreensolar.com/
America Green Solar
Mar 31, 2017