Industry News





America Green Solar Set to Launch New Market in Arizona

 
NEW YORK - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar, the fastest growing solar company in the nation, will be opening up a new market in Arizona, providing the residents of Arizona, as well as Missouri and Washington with solar energy. With advanced technology and leading resources, America Green Solar serves as an innovative company in helping Americans go green and save green. Next Friday, April 7th America Green Solar will be launching with

Next Friday, April 7th America Green Solar will be launching with an established direct sales company in Phoenix, AZ, to further its mission in painting America green. AGS' new partnership currently specializes in handling the direct sales and marketing for Fortune 500 companies, and is excited to contribute to America Green's clean energy movement. Moreover, this partnership will create more jobs within the solar industry.

As solar-related jobs increased by 25% in 2016, America Green will continue to provide jobs across the United States.

As an effort to operate in all 50 states, America Green Solar is always searching to connect with partners that share the same enthusiasm for solar and have a similar passion for our Planet.

Join AGS in making America green again.


https://www.americagreensolar.com/

America Green Solar
***@americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 31, 2017
