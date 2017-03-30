Country(s)
China Expert Tom Manning Joins China Speakers Bureau
Former CEO of Four Asia-Based Companies Shares His Insider's Point of View with a Global Audience
As an independent director of Dun & Bradstreet and former CEO of Cerberus Asia, Indachin Limited, Capgemini Asia, and Ernst & Young Global Consulting Asia, Manning brings an insider's look into China policy that few Westerners could rival.
"Western companies – even those with no physical presence in China – are severely underestimating the impact China has on their strategies,"
Manning has spent his career bridging the gap between developed and developing worlds. He lived in Hong Kong for 20 years, and served as CEO of Ernst & Young Asia, Capgemini Asia, and Cerberus Asia; was the first American director on a major Chinese bank board of directors; and also served as a board member of five publicly held Chinese companies. Fluent in Mandarin, he received a degree in East Asian Studies from Harvard College. He currently teaches corporate governance at the University of Chicago Law School.
Manning, an op-ed contributor and frequent speaker at governance conferences, will be delivering his unique insights into topics that include the global skill gap on American boards, and emerging market risks. "Boards of American companies seldom have non-Americans on the boards, even when over half of their revenue comes from abroad, and future growth will depend heavily on emerging markets," said Manning.
