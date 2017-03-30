 

March 2017
China Expert Tom Manning Joins China Speakers Bureau

Former CEO of Four Asia-Based Companies Shares His Insider's Point of View with a Global Audience
 
Tom Manning is one of the world’s leading experts on China
CHICAGO - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The China Speakers Bureau, a public speaking agency representing the leading voices on China-related issues, has announced that Tom Manning has joined its stable of professional speakers and experts on China policy.

As an independent director of Dun & Bradstreet and former CEO of Cerberus Asia, Indachin Limited, Capgemini Asia, and Ernst & Young Global Consulting Asia, Manning brings an insider's look into China policy that few Westerners could rival.

"Western companies – even those with no physical presence in China – are severely underestimating the impact China has on their strategies," said Manning. "Increasingly, China is a global center of original innovation. And while this may represent a competitive threat, it also represents a major opportunity for American companies. I look forward to sharing my insights with new audiences through the China Speakers Bureau."

Manning has spent his career bridging the gap between developed and developing worlds. He lived in Hong Kong for 20 years, and served as CEO of Ernst & Young Asia, Capgemini Asia, and Cerberus Asia; was the first American director on a major Chinese bank board of directors; and also served as a board member of five publicly held Chinese companies. Fluent in Mandarin, he received a degree in East Asian Studies from Harvard College. He currently teaches corporate governance at the University of Chicago Law School.

Manning, an op-ed contributor and frequent speaker at governance conferences, will be delivering his unique insights into topics that include the global skill gap on American boards, and emerging market risks. "Boards of American companies seldom have non-Americans on the boards, even when over half of their revenue comes from abroad, and future growth will depend heavily on emerging markets," said Manning.

Media Contact
David Schutzman
2035508551
david@davidschutzmanmarketing.com

Source:Tom Manning
Email:***@davidschutzmanmarketing.com Email Verified
