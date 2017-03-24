 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes In Irvine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Central Park West Grand Opens New Rockefeller Community Saturday, April 29

 
 
Rockefeller at Central Park West will celebrate its Grand Opening on April 29.
Rockefeller at Central Park West will celebrate its Grand Opening on April 29.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New Homes In Irvine

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Irvine - California - US

Subject:
Products

IRVINE, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to introduce Rockefeller, a new community of paired luxury homes coming to the highly sought-after Central Park West masterplan. This community will grand open on Saturday, April 29th, offering homeshoppers the first opportunity to tour the professionally decorated model homes. Priced from the low $1,000,000s, Rockefeller will consist of a limited number of 22 luxury homes, each with views of Rockefeller park.

"We are thrilled to be offering even more new homes for sale at Central Park West," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Rockefeller features only a limited number of homes available, so interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly!"

Every home in this community will overlook Rockefeller Park. Lined with trees, this park will feature a sparkling pool and spa, pickle ball court and tons of beautiful, green open space. Homeshoppers have two uniquely designed floorplans to choose from, each of which boasts dual master suites, large wraparound upper decks, open- living spaces, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, laundry rooms and many other stunning design details.

Residence One is a three-story home that provides approximately 2,496 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two full-sized and two half bathrooms. The first level features the open-concept living space where the gourmet kitchen with huge center island leads into the great room and dining area, creating an ideal place for entertaining. Both bedrooms are on the second story, each with access to their own full-sized bathroom. The third story features a spacious loft with built-in wet bar and large, outdoor wraparound roof deck.

Residence Two is another three-story plan that spans approximately 2,594 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. One of three master suites lies on the first floor while the second floor hosts the open living area with a gourmet kitchen, dining room and living room that easily connect and lead off to a deck. The third story includes two more master suites, each with their own full-sized bathroom, walk-in closet and private upper deck.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program helps to add tremendous value to these homes by including today's most popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer. At Rockefeller, some of these items include GE® Monogram stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinetry with soft close hinges, farm-style sinks, home automation that includes the Ruckus® high-performance Wi-Fi, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters and much more.

Sign up for the interest list and be sure to attend the grand opening event on Saturday, April 29th. More information on this community is available at www.lennar.com/oc or you can call (949) 234-7880.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes In Irvine
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share