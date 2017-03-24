News By Tag
Central Park West Grand Opens New Rockefeller Community Saturday, April 29
"We are thrilled to be offering even more new homes for sale at Central Park West," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Rockefeller features only a limited number of homes available, so interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly!"
Every home in this community will overlook Rockefeller Park. Lined with trees, this park will feature a sparkling pool and spa, pickle ball court and tons of beautiful, green open space. Homeshoppers have two uniquely designed floorplans to choose from, each of which boasts dual master suites, large wraparound upper decks, open- living spaces, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, laundry rooms and many other stunning design details.
Residence One is a three-story home that provides approximately 2,496 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two full-sized and two half bathrooms. The first level features the open-concept living space where the gourmet kitchen with huge center island leads into the great room and dining area, creating an ideal place for entertaining. Both bedrooms are on the second story, each with access to their own full-sized bathroom. The third story features a spacious loft with built-in wet bar and large, outdoor wraparound roof deck.
Residence Two is another three-story plan that spans approximately 2,594 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three-and-a-
Lennar's Everything's Included® program helps to add tremendous value to these homes by including today's most popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer. At Rockefeller, some of these items include GE® Monogram stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinetry with soft close hinges, farm-style sinks, home automation that includes the Ruckus® high-performance Wi-Fi, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters and much more.
Sign up for the interest list and be sure to attend the grand opening event on Saturday, April 29th. More information on this community is available at www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
