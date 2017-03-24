Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Ribbon-cutting Ceremony For Newest Clinic In Greater San Antonio
Grand Opening for Results Physiotherapy's Third San Antonio Clinic, Providing Local Residents with Increased Access to Physical Therapy for Best-in-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery
SAN ANTONIO - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the largest and fastest growing physical therapy companies in the U.S., will mark the opening of its third clinic in the San Antonio market with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 5th. Presented by Live Oak's Economic Development Corporation, the ceremony will include food and drink, and begin at noon (7939 Pat Booker Rd.).
Earlier this year Results opened clinics in both Stone Oak (20835 US Highway 281, Suite 508) and New Braunfels (272 FM 306, Suite 122). The Live Oak clinic continues the organization's Texas expansion, bringing its commitment to clinical excellence and unique physical therapy to the door-step of San Antonio area residents. Results will continue to open clinics in San Antonio and Austin throughout 2017 and will arrive in Houston later this year.
Unlike traditional physical therapy, therapists at Results utilize an innovative hands-on approach, which yields faster pain relief and longer lasting recovery. Founded over 20 years ago, the company offers world-class orthopedic physical therapy that goes beyond exercise-only treatments, delivering significantly better results compared to other PT organizations. In fact, Results Physiotherapy patient outcomes are in the top 10 percent of the PT industry, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes Inc., an independent organization dedicated to measuring physical therapy outcomes and patient satisfaction.
"We're excited to continue our Texas expansion," said Tony Ueber, president and chief executive officer for Results. "We want to provide more people with access to Results, because it has a powerful and lasting impact on a person's life. With our growth in the Lone Star State, we're able to provide San Antonio's active community with a unique and effective approach to the treatment and elimination of pain."
The clinic environment is a critical component of the Results experience, and all team members are highly trained. Every Results physical therapist receives four times the industry standard of continuing education, with a concentration on advanced manual therapy techniques, and a patient will see a physical therapist at every visit.
"We not only provide hands-on treatment for our patients," says Ueber, "we help them understand why their body is in pain and how they can help stay healthy long after their treatment is finished. It's a level of engagement other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide, and our patients love it."
Results Physiotherapy, which currently operates over 125 clinics in the Southeast, plans to launch additional clinics across the region in the coming months and throughout 2017 in its effort to help patients more quickly and completely live without pain.
Results offers convenient hours – including before and after work – and gladly provides a health screening and consultation for potential new patients at no charge. For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the San Antonio clinics, please visit www.ResultsPT.com or contact Mark Tinsey at Mark.Tinsey@
