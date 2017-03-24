 
Industry News





College of Business Administration Announces CEBIpitch Finalists

 
 
KENT, Ohio - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (CEBI) at the Kent State University College of Business Administration has announced six finalists for its inaugural student business pitch competition, CEBIpitch. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Kent State University Hotel & Conference Center.

CEBIpitch gives student entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their businesses and develop as business owners. To enter for the contest, students submitted a video pitch of their business and six finalists were chosen to compete for cash prizes totaling $5,000 at the live pitch competition.

The six finalists are Colton Jones with The Bean Bike; John Hilbert with Diversity Needs Healing; Jono Kontur with Fresh Priority Foods; Emily Yoder with Earth Energy; Ariella Yager with Case.MD and Zac Melchiorre with Drive Points.

"We are excited to present the first CEBIpitch that will directly support our entrepreneurship students, both majors and minors, by giving them a chance to earn significant seed money to grow their business and provide them with mentorship and training along the way," said Shawn Rohlin, Ph.D., director of CEBI and associate professor of economics.

Finalists will receive mentoring from business experts. The first place winner of the competition will receive $2,500, second place will receive $1,500 and third place will be awarded $1,000.

The event is free and open to the public and a reception will take place following the awards presentation. Area entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend and provide feedback and advice to participants. To register for the event, visit https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/forms/m1qh7lc318exm6l/.

To learn more about the College of Business Administration, visit https://www.kent.edu/business.

Kent State University's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.

The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered both in-person and online in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.

The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), ranked Top-Tier for Executive Education in North America by CEO Magazine and ranked by the SEF (Sales Education Foundation) for Professional Sales Education.

The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.

Media Contacts:
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, cell: (330) 221-0637 (tel:(330)%20221-0637), work: (330) 672-1279 (tel:(330)%20672-1279), jbowen1@kent.edu

Media Contact
Joni Bowen
3306721279
***@kent.edu
Source:Kent State College of Business Administration
Email:***@kent.edu Email Verified
